Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy Comes Alive In Ricky Kej's Upcoming Album, Gandhi- Mantras Of Compassion

The music track Be The Change is an unexpected teamwork and partnership that combines classical, rock, and Indian music. Presenting the well-known New York Youth Symphony, a 75-member orchestra of talented musicians, this song attracts…

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 1, 2025 22:15:13 IST

From Ricky Kej’s forthcoming album Gandhi- Mantras of Compassion, the music track Be The Change is an unexpected teamwork and partnership that combines classical, rock, and Indian music.

Presenting the well-known New York Youth Symphony, a 75-member orchestra of talented musicians, this song attracts the core spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings. The New York Youth Symphony, which gained the Grammy Award for Best Orchestral Concert in 2023, enhances a rich, dynamic layer to the music composition.

This music track also features Grammy Award-nominated opera singer Stephen Powell, rock legend Stewart Copeland on tympani, and an influential Indian choir performing Sanskrit stanzas. This song is a dedicated tribute to Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence, representing through a spectacular fusion of sounds that varies from orchestral grandeur to old-style Indian music.

Acclaimed speed-painter Vilas Nayak offers his artistic touch to the entire music video, improving the visual and emotional effect of this deepest tribute. Be The Change stands as a evidence to the global partnership behind the album, which also comprises artists like Tina Guo, Masa Takumi, and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. The song is a moving call for optimistic change in the world, summarizing Gandhi’s ideals in a modern, musical form.

A Deep Connection to Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy

Ricky Kej is a Bengaluru-based musician, has long been influenced by Gandhi’s teachings. Prior works like Winds of Samsara and Divine Tides referenced his standards, but Mantras of Compassion is a complete, devoted exploration of Gandhi’s life and philosophy.

Inspired by a trip with Kailash Satyarthi, Kej set out to combine Gandhi’s favourite hymns, such as Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram and Abide With Me, along with recent compositions that challenge present-day issues.

A Global Musical Collaboration

This album features involvement from a various group of artists, including Stewart Copeland (Police), the late Peter Yarrow, and Philip Lawrence. Indian musicians like Ravichandra Kulur (flute) and Purbayan Chatterjee (sitar) enhance local flavor, whereas the New York Youth Symphony and Los Angeles choir Tonality added choral depth. Gandhi – Mantras of Compassion is an exclusive fusion of classical and contemporary music, targeting to encourage peace in today’s tough times.

Also Read: ‘Women Are Not Allowed’: But Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot Just Retired, Why Her Story Matters To You?

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 10:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gandhi – mantras of compassionMahatma Gandhiricky kej

QUICK LINKS