LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

A viral video claims the animated film Mahavatar Narasimha was screened inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, sparking massive online buzz. The clip shows devotees watching the film, celebrated as a rare moment of cultural harmony. Verification is still pending.

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral in Pakistan. (Screengrab: IG/rameet_raj)
Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral in Pakistan. (Screengrab: IG/rameet_raj)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 3, 2025 01:36:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Pakistan Viral video: A video claiming that the animated film Mahavatar Narasimha was screened inside the historic Swaminarayan Mandir in Karachi has gone viral on social media, sparking intense online discussion and praise for what many are calling a rare moment of cultural harmony in Pakistan.

The widely circulated clip, originally posted on Instagram by a creator identified as Ramjeet Raj, shows a large audience sitting inside the temple, watching the animated film on a big screen. Text on the video reads, “First time ever in Pakistan. Maha Avatar Narsimha at Swaminarayan Mandir Karachi.” The caption adds, “First time ever in Pakistan witnessing the divine might of Maha Avtar Narsinha. A blessing to be a part of this moment.”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rameet Raj (@rameet_raj)



Video Sparks Massive Engagement

The footage has gone viral across Instagram, Facebook, and X, garnering over 6 million views, more than 6 lakh likes, and thousands of reactions from viewers who called the moment “historic” and “heartening.” Several commenters celebrated the event by writing devotional chants such as “Om Namah Bhagavate Vasudevaya.”

The clip was amplified further after being reshared by news and social platforms, describing the screening as a milestone event for the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Unverified But Widely Celebrated

Despite the enthusiastic response, independent verification of the video is still pending. No official confirmation has yet come from the temple administration or Pakistani media outlets, leaving uncertainty about whether the screening was an officially organised event or a privately arranged gathering within the premises.

Film’s Growing Influence

Mahavatar Narasimha has gained international attention since its release, becoming India’s first Oscar-eligible mythological animated film. The movie retells the story of the Narasimha avatar of Vishnu using advanced animation and has been praised for its visual scale and cultural depth.

Cultural Symbolism

For many social-media users, the reported screening inside a Pakistani temple represents a powerful message of religious coexistence and cross-border cultural exchange. Comments online reflect emotional support for such shared experiences between communities divided by politics but united by heritage.

ALSO READ: World’s Newest Nations: Countries Born In The 21st Century And How They Came To Be

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 1:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: karachiMahavatar NarasimhapakistanPakistan Viral VideoSwaminarayan Templeviral video

RELATED News

‘Rage Bait’ Is Oxford Word Of The Year 2025: What Does It Mean, What Are Its Impact On Gen Z And How You Can Avoid Falling For It?

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

Did The 19-Minute MMS Video Girl Commit Suicide After Getting Brutally Trolled? New Video Sends Shocker But Here’s The Truth

Is Smriti Mandhana Now Getting Married To Palash Muchhal On December 7 After First Indefinitely Postponing It Amid Cheating Allegations? Here’s The Truth Behind Wild Rumours

19-Minute Instagram ‘Leaked MMS’ Still Trending: Here’s How Things Unfolded – Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Wake Up Richer, Want To Think Like A Billionaire? Start With These 7 Morning Habits

Donald Trump ‘Again’ Claims He Ended India-Pakistan Conflict And ‘Eight Wars’, Says He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

Air India Resolves Check-In Glitch Caused By Third-Party System, Flights Back On Schedule

Decoding Modi-Putin ‘Friendly’ Bond Since 2014, What To Expect From The December 5 India-Russia Summit | Explained

Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Putin Warns Europe: Russia Ready For War ‘Right Away’ If Conflict Begins; Accuses European Powers Of Blocking Ukraine Peace

Who Is Arvid Lindblad? Half Indian Half Swedish, Secures Breakthrough F1 Seat At 18

From S-400 To S-500: Why India Wants Russia’s Most Advanced Air Defence Shield

From Your Favourite Beverage Coca-Cola To A Simple Matchstick, Greatest Inventions That Were Discovered By Accident

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts
Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts
Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts
Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

QUICK LINKS