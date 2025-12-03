Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Pakistan Viral video: A video claiming that the animated film Mahavatar Narasimha was screened inside the historic Swaminarayan Mandir in Karachi has gone viral on social media, sparking intense online discussion and praise for what many are calling a rare moment of cultural harmony in Pakistan.

The widely circulated clip, originally posted on Instagram by a creator identified as Ramjeet Raj, shows a large audience sitting inside the temple, watching the animated film on a big screen. Text on the video reads, “First time ever in Pakistan. Maha Avatar Narsimha at Swaminarayan Mandir Karachi.” The caption adds, “First time ever in Pakistan witnessing the divine might of Maha Avtar Narsinha. A blessing to be a part of this moment.”

Video Sparks Massive Engagement

The footage has gone viral across Instagram, Facebook, and X, garnering over 6 million views, more than 6 lakh likes, and thousands of reactions from viewers who called the moment “historic” and “heartening.” Several commenters celebrated the event by writing devotional chants such as “Om Namah Bhagavate Vasudevaya.”

The clip was amplified further after being reshared by news and social platforms, describing the screening as a milestone event for the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Unverified But Widely Celebrated

Despite the enthusiastic response, independent verification of the video is still pending. No official confirmation has yet come from the temple administration or Pakistani media outlets, leaving uncertainty about whether the screening was an officially organised event or a privately arranged gathering within the premises.

Film’s Growing Influence

Mahavatar Narasimha has gained international attention since its release, becoming India’s first Oscar-eligible mythological animated film. The movie retells the story of the Narasimha avatar of Vishnu using advanced animation and has been praised for its visual scale and cultural depth.

Cultural Symbolism

For many social-media users, the reported screening inside a Pakistani temple represents a powerful message of religious coexistence and cross-border cultural exchange. Comments online reflect emotional support for such shared experiences between communities divided by politics but united by heritage.

