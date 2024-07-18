Man Finds Live Worms in Amul Buttermilk Ordered Online, Sparks Industry Concern

The proliferation of food delivery apps has streamlined access to a variety of products, yet concerns over quality and service remain prevalent. Recently, an alarming incident involving Amul’s high-protein buttermilk has raised significant apprehension within the food service sector.

Gajender Yadav, a customer who ordered from Amul via an online platform, took to social media to share a distressing discovery: live worms inside a carton of buttermilk. Posting on X platform, Yadav expressed dismay, accompanied by photos and videos documenting the unsettling find.

“Stop Buying products from @Amul_Coop website. Hey Amul you have sent us WORMS along with your high protein buttermilk. I am writing to express my deep dissatisfaction after discovering worms in the buttermilk I purchased recently,” Mr Yadav’s post read.

🚨 Stop Buying products from @Amul_Coop website 🚨 Hey Amul you have sent us WORMS along with your high protien buttermilk. I am writing to express my deep dissatisfaction after discovering worms in the buttermilk I purchased recently. This experience was incredibly….. pic.twitter.com/vmLC4rp89z — Gajender Yadav (@imYadav31) July 17, 2024

The visuals he shared depicted white worms crawling on the carton, with the buttermilk visibly spoiled and emitting a foul odor. Yadav detailed that several packets were torn upon arrival, exacerbating the issue.

In response, Yadav promptly contacted Amul, sharing screenshots of his communication to ensure transparency. He insisted that Amul collect samples for testing to avoid any misunderstandings.

An update revealed that Amul acknowledged the incident and issued an apology. The company’s Kanpur branch assured Yadav of sending a representative to address the issue and initiated a refund. Despite Amul’s offer to replace the product, Yadav declined, opting to discard the contaminated items.

Further interaction with Amul’s Gujarat Head Office underscored their commitment to resolving the matter seriously, attributing the incident to delays in logistics. They assured Yadav of implementing stricter measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Yadav also emphasized the need for timely delivery of dairy products, suggesting a three-day window to maintain freshness and uphold brand reputation. Amul committed to incorporating this feedback into their operational improvements.

The incident has garnered widespread attention on social media, amassing over 400,000 views. Concerned users expressed shock and dismay, questioning the hygiene and quality control measures of Amul’s products sold online.

“This is alarming. I have been ordering from their website, haven’t faced this issue. Are the products also impacted?” remarked one user, echoing widespread apprehension.

Another user demanded accountability, stating, “This is unacceptable. Action must be taken against Amul for their unhygienic and expired food items. Don’t they check regularly?”

