LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From New York’s incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani to the Louvre, the year delivered a list of words that repeatedly tripped up anchors, public figures and viewers alike.

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong (Pic credits: Canva Modified)
Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong (Pic credits: Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 5, 2025 16:26:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

Mispronounced Words Of 2025: Keeping up with 2025’s headlines came with an unexpected twist, many Americans found themselves stumbling over the very names dominating the news cycle. From New York’s mayor Zohran Mamdani to the Louvre, the year delivered a list of words that repeatedly tripped up anchors, public figures and viewers alike.

The list, compiled by language-learning platform Babbel and The Captioning Group, highlights the most commonly mispronounced names and terms recorded on air throughout 2025.

Zohran Mamdani

The newly elected New York mayor’s name became a national talking point and a linguistic challenge. According to Babbel, the correct pronunciation is zoh-RAHN mam-DAH-nee. The most frequent mistake: mixing up the “M” and “N.” As Mamdani clarified during one debate: “The name is Mamdani. M-A-M-D-A-N-I.”

Alex Murdaugh

The South Carolina attorney resurfaced in the spotlight after a streaming-series dramatization, reintroducing America to an old challenge. Babbel lists the correct pronunciation as AL-ick MUR-dock, a version viewers still commonly miss.

The Louvre

After the high-profile October crown-jewel heist, the Paris museum surged back into headlines- and so did widespread mispronunciations. Babbel notes the proper pronunciation: LOOV-ruh, with the softer ending sound posing trouble for English speakers.

Éowyn

Storm Éowyn, which swept across Ireland and parts of the UK in January, pushed this Tolkien-origin name back into public conversation. Babbel lists the correct pronunciation as ay-OH-win.

Acetaminophen

The debate over Tylenol’s safety during pregnancy brought this pharmaceutical term to the forefront. Even U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly stumbled over it during a media briefing. Babbel gives the correct form as uh-SEE-tuh-MIH-nuh-fen.

Mounjaro

Skyrocketing demand for the diabetes and weight-loss drug also brought confusion over its name. The proper pronunciation, Babbel notes, is mown-JAHR-oh, a rhythmic three-syllable pattern that presenters frequently misread.

Denzel Washington

One of the year’s most surprising entries came from the actor himself. In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he revealed that the original family pronunciation was DEN-zul, though it later evolved to Den-ZELLE due to his mother’s preference.

ALSO READ: Why Hotel Check-In Times Are Always 12 PM or 2 PM: Secrets Behind Why You Can’t Get Your Room Earlier

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 4:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2025 Mispronounced WordsLouvreMispronounced Words Of 2025Tongue Twisterszohran mamdani

RELATED News

Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Check Out Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

World’s Newest Nations: Countries Born In The 21st Century And How They Came To Be

Black And White Skin Tone Debate Erupts Over Viral Wedding Of Madhya Pradesh Couple; Groom Reacts: ‘I’ve Dealt With Racism My Entire Life’ | Watch

Check These Top 10 National Parks In India For A Perfect Tiger Safari Tour This December

LATEST NEWS

Catch Of The Summer? Will Jacks Pulls Off A Screamer To Send Steve Smith Packing

19 Minute Viral MMS: Why Are Scammers Targeting Girls? Parents Urged To Stay Alert

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

PM Modi Announces Complimentary 30-Day E-Visa Scheme For Russian Visitors, Check Details Here

Lounge Access For Senior Citizens, Meals For Customers Stuck In Transit, Indigo Goes All In For Frustrated Customers Amid Chaos: ‘We Are Truly Sorry’

Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Trading On Groww, Zerodha, Angel One: What Really Happened?

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo’s As Key Investor, Calls It ‘Iconic Collab’

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong
Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong
Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong
Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

QUICK LINKS