Most Unique & Bizarre Global Festivals You Wont Believe

Festivals around the world are often celebrated for culture and tradition, but also for eccentric reasons too. Many festivals are strange enough that it is hard to believe they happen, but nevertheless they thrive with energy and enthusiasm, as well as cultural significance.

Baby Jumping Festival – Spain

In a village called Castrillo de Murcia in Spain, men dressed as devils will jump over babies lying on a mattress below. This centuries old ritual is said to rid the infant of sin and good fortune in their new life, a combination of ancient pagan fertility rites and Christian methods of childbirth.

International Hair Freezing Contest – Canada

In winter, the International Hair Freezing Contest is held in the small town of Whitehorse, Yukon. Participants put their heads in freezing water and let the temperature make different designs, depending on how long they consist of ice on their heads. It is a fun event that turns into creative ice art on a person’s head, while those watching will also see incredible ice art.

Kanamara Matsuri – Japan

The Kanamara Matsuri, or “Penis Festival,” is a celebration of everything penis. Penis-themed decorations, candy, parades, and choose-your-own fertility and delivery rituals can all be found at the festival. The festival is not dirty or inappropriate, despite its theme. Kanamara Matsuri connects the ancient and mythical beliefs attached to phallic and male fertility and birth. The festival’s theme has its roots in almost everything and has fun traditions to consider. Tens of thousands of tourists and locals contribute to the festive fun and joyful colourful festivity.

La Tomatina – Spain

In the gothic town of Buñol thousands of attendees will gather to throw pounds of ripe tomatoes at each other each August! La Tomatina is an outrageous food fight, so naturally, like many large-scale food events, this will be loud, fun, energetic, colourful, and messy! La Tomatina is confirmed for the last Wednesday in August every year at the end of summer to continue a tradition of gathering people for fun, community, and ridiculous amounts of food consumption!

Running of the Bulls – Spain

In Pamplona every July locals and somewhat crazy tourists sprint on foot through tight narrow streets while charging bulls are directly behind them. This reckless tradition of bravery, tradition, and chaos attracts adventure seekers from around the world.

Water Gun Festival – South Korea

In Seoul’s Sinchon district during hot summer days, people armed with water guns and buckets, gather in numbers to engage in friendly water fights while also dancing and singing. This festival is an enormous street party that keeps people busy and cool, filled with fun and new friendships.

Bun Scrambling Festival – Hong Kong

The bun scrambling part of the Cheung Chau Bun Festival is participants running up a gigantic bamboo tower covered in buns collecting as many buns as possible at the Hong Kong Cheung Chau Bun Festival – an annual festival that celebrates local heritage and commemorate stopping a plague that affected local communities, but most of all it is an exciting festival that represents energy and passion, and the bun scrambling aspect of the festival is something the community takes pride in.

Festivals like this show us our connection as a community that can be exemplified through joy, danger, and imitation and bizarre eccentricity. Most of the time truth is stranger than fiction!

This article highlights global festivals for informational purposes. Traditions may vary regionally, and readers are encouraged to approach each with respect. Participation should consider safety, cultural context, and personal comfort.