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Home > Offbeat > ‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video

‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video

A West Bengal school served pani puri as a mid-day meal due to LPG shortage, with the video going viral and sparking mixed reactions online.

A primary school in West Bengal turned to serving pani puris to the students as part of the mid-day meal (Image: Video Screengrab/ X)
A primary school in West Bengal turned to serving pani puris to the students as part of the mid-day meal (Image: Video Screengrab/ X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 16, 2026 14:01:30 IST

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‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video

While, on the one hand, the country reels under the pressure of LPG shortage, Indians have come up with uniquely interesting ideas to tackle the hunger problem.

Left without adequate LPG supply, a primary school in West Bengal turned to serving pani puris to the students as part of the mid-day meal.

In a video, which has since gone viral and is winning hearts on the internet, a pani puri vendor is seen standing with his stall in the school premises while several students lined up in a queue to taste their favorite roadside delicacy.

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The clip showed students taking turns eating pani puris, with each getting around 5–6 puchkas.

The video was shared by Nandika Sarkar, who is an assistant teacher at the Bhadrakali High School, where the video was shot.

The joyful incident has since gone viral on the internet, with users sharing their love and reactions to it.

“Crazy now child will come on daily basis for every new dish in mid-day meal,” a user commented.

While another wrote with a slightly cautious tone, “Not healthy. It’s okay only if it’s some snacks in the evening or something.”

Some users also lambasted the state government for the unavailability of cooking gas at the school.

“Teach the students what to do when LPG gas is not available, how to cook with sticks,” a third user suggested. “What is the state government doing? Isn’t it their job to provide cylinders in state government schools?” another user argued.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that all domestic LPG consumers must complete biometric Aadhaar authentication (e-KYC).

The ministry noted that the verification process can be carried out from home through the mobile app of the respective Oil Marketing Company along with the Aadhaar FaceRD application.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:01 PM IST
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‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video

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‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video

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‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video
‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video
‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video
‘Mujhe Bhi Is School Mein Aana Hai’: Internet Reacts As West Bengal School Serves Pani Puri In Mid-Day Meal Due To Gas Shortage; Watch Viral Video

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