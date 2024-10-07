As Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra engage in a heated exchange with other, company's AI Krutim recently criticised its creator's response to Kunal Kamra's situation, calling it Aggarwal's tone “confrontational and dismissive.”

Further, it advised that such a response was unprofessional and inappropriate, suggesting instead that Aggarwal should acknowledge Kamra’s concerns with empathy.

Krutrim also recommended a more constructive approach, including offering solutions to enhance customer experiences, such as refunds or exchanges, and inviting Kamra to collaborate on product improvements or marketing initiatives.

Additionally, Krutrim suggested that Aggarwal could mention positive feedback from satisfied customers or highlight features that may appeal to Kamra’s audience. “Overall, adopting a customer-centric perspective and fostering constructive dialogue will likely yield better results in resolving conflicts and enhancing relationships with influencers like this comedian.” said AI Krutim.

I asked OLA bro’s AI for PR advice on the developing situation with @kunalkamra88. It clearly does not like the response OLA bro gave. 😆 pic.twitter.com/bX6FifrThO — meghnad (Nerds ka Parivaar) (@Memeghnad) October 6, 2024

Meanwhile, in his defense, Aggarwal noted that the company is actively working to address service center backlogs. “We’re rapidly expanding the service network, and the backlogs will be cleared soon. “We have sufficient programs in place for customers experiencing service delays.” added Aggarwal.

How The Fight Started?

Earlier, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra found themselves in a heated exchange on social media, which was ignited by issues related to the backlog of electric vehicle (EV) services.

The confrontation began when Aggarwal shared a picture of the Ola Gigafactory accompanied by a heart emoji, tagging the company’s Business Head, Vishal Chaturvedi.

In response, Kamra quoted Aggarwal’s post and shared an image of several Ola scooters collecting dust outside a service center, tagging Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Consumer Affairs to question whether Indian consumers deserved such treatment.

Later, Aggarwal, in a sarcastic rebuttal to Kamra’s criticism, invited the comedian to “help” with the EV service issues and suggested he would pay him “more than his failed comedy career.

Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs… https://t.co/ZQ4nmqjx5q — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

