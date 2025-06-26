Online Dating App – Bumble Plans 30 Percent Layoff Globally, WHY?

In the latest development, one of the most used online dating app- Bumble has planned a mass layoff. According to the source, Bumble plans to deboard about 240 employees or roughly 30% of the employees globally.

The officials made a justifying statement that this comes this week in the aim to realign its operating structure and to maintain a strategy.

This layoff will help the Texas, Austin based company to make a cost cutting saving of $40 million. This is said to be further unvested in the technological and functional developments. In a statement to the Associated Press, Bumble said, “These decisions were not made lightly, and we are deeply grateful for the contributions of every employee impacted.” The company stated that it remains focused on long-term growth and business stability.

CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Calls Industry at an Inflection Point

In a note to employees, Bumble CEO and founder Whitney Wolfe Herd addressed the challenging decision, saying that Bumble and the broader online dating industry have reached an inflection point. She said the company has been undergoing a rebuild, which requires making difficult choices.

Wolfe Herd, who co-founded Tinder in 2012, launched Bumble in 2014 and returned as CEO in March 2025 after previously serving in the role from 2020 to January 2024. She emphasized the company’s renewed focus on future growth, product development, and enhancing user experience in a competitive market.

Bumble Shares Jump Despite Challenges

Following the layoff announcement, Bumble’s shares jumped over 23%, trading at around $6.40 by Wednesday afternoon. Despite the surge, Bumble stock remains down over 35% in the past year and nearly 92% from its February 2021 public debut.

In Q1 2025, Bumble reported revenue of $247 million, a drop of nearly 8% from the previous year. The company now forecasts Q2 revenue between $244 million and $249 million higher than earlier estimates but still below its Q2 2024 earnings of $269 million.

