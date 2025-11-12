LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Passenger Takes Bath Inside Moving Train; Was It Intentional Or Publicity Stunt?

Passenger Takes Bath Inside Moving Train; Was It Intentional Or Publicity Stunt?

The North Central Railway (NCR) has responded after a bizarre video of a man bathing inside a moving train went viral on social media, sparking outrage among viewers. The viral clip showed the man, identified as Pramod Shriwas, casually bathing inside a train coach. He placed a bucket and mug in the aisle and began using soap and water as passengers looked on some recording the incident on their phones.

Passenger Takes Bath Inside Moving Train; Was It Intentional Or Publicity Stunt? (Screengrab From 'X')
Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 12, 2025 13:48:46 IST

The North Central Railway (NCR) has responded after a bizarre video of a man bathing inside a moving train went viral on social media, sparking outrage among viewers. The viral clip showed the man, identified as Pramod Shriwas, casually bathing inside a train coach. He placed a bucket and mug in the aisle and began using soap and water as passengers looked on some recording the incident on their phones. Shriwas appeared completely unbothered by the attention. 

According to railway officials, Shriwas later admitted that he performed the act deliberately to gain attention and create a social media reel. The video was reportedly filmed near the Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station and quickly attracted widespread criticism online.

Legal Action Initiated By Railway Protection Force

Authorities from the North Central Railway took note of the incident soon after the video began circulating online. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has since initiated legal proceedings against Shriwas for causing inconvenience to fellow passengers and engaging in inappropriate behaviour inside public transport.

Was It A Publicity Stunt?

Confirming the development, the NCR issued an official statement saying, “The identity of the individual who made a video of bathing inside a train at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station has been ascertained. He admitted that the act was done to gain popularity by creating a reel. Legal action is being taken against the individual by the RPF. North Central Railway requests all passengers not to engage in any such act that is inappropriate and inconvenient for others.”

Officials further urged travelers not to misuse trains for stunts or social media content that disturb others or damage public property.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 12:58 PM IST
