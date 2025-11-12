LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'Zindagi Kharab Kardunga Teri!', Delhi Man Caught On Video Dragging And Abusing Woman Outside 5-Star Hotel, WATCH

A viral video shows a Delhi man brutally dragging and abusing a woman outside a 5-star hotel, shouting threats like “Zindagi Kharab Kardunga Teri.” The shocking act triggered massive outrage online, prompting police to file an FIR and launch an immediate investigation.

Delhi Man Drags Woman Outside 5-Star Hotel (Pc: X)
Delhi Man Drags Woman Outside 5-Star Hotel (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 12, 2025 12:28:23 IST

In a shocking video, a man could be seen dragging, abusing, and forcing a woman down on the floor brutally outside a luxurious 5-star hotel Shangri-La Eros Hotel on Ashoka Road in the posh Chanakyapuri area of Delhi. The incident that took place in broad daylight has raised a lot of anger among people and, for the second time, the matter of public safety and women’s security in the city has become a hot topic of discussion again. 

The footage reveals the identified villain mistreating the defenseless woman while at the same time making horrifying threats. One of the threats was – “Zindagi Kharab Kardunga Teri…” (I will ruin your life completely). The couple was said to have had a personal dispute, which led to the incident. The extent of the violence and the fact that it was done openly are really shocking.

Viral Video And Immediate Outcry

The incident became known around the globe very rapidly after the video became widely shared on multiple social media platforms. The man can be clearly seen in the video depicting aggressive behavior: he was taking hold of the woman, pulling her on the rough surface of the street for many feet, and finally overpowering her with his weight.



The guy’s threats of annihilating her life were accompanied by the use of filthy language which clearly indicated the intention of the aggressor to terrorize her and inflict so much emotional pain on her that it would be worse than what the physical attack might have caused.

The video’s quick dissemination acted like a spark that resulted in the fire of public outcry, and the cops were left with no choice but to act preemptively. The police department’s officials announced that a case had been opened against the background of the video evidence and the victim’s testimony, and an investigation would focus on the charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

Legal Action And Safety Concerns

Once the proof was out, the cops in Delhi wasted no time and opened a First Information Report (FIR) and started a search for the suspect. The brutality of the attack and the site of the attack near a high-end hotel indicate that women are not protected even in supposedly secure areas.

This instance raises a fundamental issue concerning women’s safety in public areas, and it definitely implies that the government should upgrade their reactions to these types of violent and intimidating acts. The government now has to put in considerable effort to arrest the offender and to aid a long and tough court trial as a deterrent to similar appalling behaviors.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 12:28 PM IST
