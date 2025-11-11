LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast islamabad Dharmendra Death Charlie Kirk Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt

UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt

A woman in Uttar Pradesh was stripped, beaten, and thrown out by her husband after resisting a rape attempt by his friend. Instead of supporting her, the husband blamed her for “dishonor.” Police have launched an investigation following her formal complaint.

UP Woman Stripped, Beaten, and Dumped by Husband After Resisting His Friend’s Assault (Pc: Freepik representative)
UP Woman Stripped, Beaten, and Dumped by Husband After Resisting His Friend’s Assault (Pc: Freepik representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 11, 2025 17:17:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt

A horrifying case of domestic violence and treachery has come to light in Uttar Pradesh where a woman was reportedly stripped off her clothes, brutally beaten, and thrown out of her mother’s house by her spouse. The vile act was said to have been instigated by the woman’s refusal to succumb to a sexual assault perpetrated by her husband’s friend.

The woman, who remains anonymous for security reasons, said that her husband not only failed to support her after the ordeal but also took her side out and accused her of making up the story and causing “dishonor” to his friendship.

This incident reveals a terrible level of spousal abuse and a severely misogynistic view where the victim is punished for the perpetrator’s crime, thus strengthening the call for the provision of strong legal and social support for women’s rights in the area.

Spousal Retribution and Betrayal

The woman’s very public humiliation was a direct result of the retribution against the wife. According to the police report, the woman’s friend attempted to rape her when she was alone. Instead of comforting her, the husband turned very furious and aggressive when the wife informed him of the terrible incident. The husband refused to believe the woman’s account of the event and considered the accusation an attack on his friend, thus an attack on his male friendship with that friend. 

Stripping her, beating her, and leaving her at her mother’s house seem to be the twisted forms of punishment for the woman who had the courage to report the man’s wrongdoing, the punishment inflicted through prioritizing a toxic friendship over his wife’s safety and dignity. A spouse’s betrayal is often the most devastating and hard to cope with for the victims in such situations.

Legal Recourse and Misogyny

The courageous woman, after enduring the shocking attack and then domestic violence, finally came forward and took the matter to court by filing a formal complaint against her husband and his buddy.

The woman’s clear story, which includes claims of sexual assault and domestic violence, is now the basis of the investigation that authorities are conducting into the matter. Disclosure of the incident is like a mirror reflecting sociological roots where female hatred and the practice of blaming victims stand tall.

The husband’s response taking it out on his wife rather than the alleged rapist is an indicator of a male-dominated society which invariably places the woman at the end of the stick not only in terms of disgrace but also punishments. Winning a conviction in this case is paramount not only for the individual’s justice but also to make it loud and clear against the widespread victim-shaming practice.

Also Read: West Bengal Shock: Grandfather Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old Granddaughter

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 5:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: domestic violencehome-hero-pos-14UP Crime

RELATED News

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

HR Blunder of the Year: Sends ‘Termination Notice’ to Entire Company Including CEO, Internet in Splits

Watch: Are Noida’s Apartments Truly Safe? Man’s Pencil Hole Test In Rs 1.5 Crore Flat Sparks Debate

Bengaluru Airport Viral Namaz Video Sparks BJP Attack On Congress ‘Appeasement Politics’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election Exit Poll Results 2025: When, Where to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, C Voter, Jan Ki Baat Seat Projections

‘Hunt Down Each And Every…’: Amit Shah Directs Agencies To Nab Culprits Behind Delhi Blast

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt

Chhattisgarh Secures Rs 33,321 Crore Investment Proposals at Ahmedabad Investors Connect Meet, to Generate Over 14,532 Jobs

BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal Predicts Over 70% Turnout, Claims NDA To Cross 200 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Pakistan Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Inflation Surges to 6.2% Amid Economic Strain and IMF Loan Delays

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt
UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt
UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt
UP Woman Stripped And Thrown Out By Husband After His Friend’s Shocking Assault Attempt

QUICK LINKS