LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan ai summit Fed policy impact Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran how Nancy Guthrie kidnapped hardik pandya india news australia Chhattisgarh High Court Bishnoi Gang bengaluru asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings

Phulera Dooj 2026 on Feb 19 marks Holi’s floral start with Krishna puja, auspicious rituals, weddings and celebrations across India.

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings.(Photo: Canva)
Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings.(Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 19, 2026 09:17:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings

Phulera Dooj 2026 will be celebrated on February 19, 2026, marking an auspicious beginning to the Holi festivities with flowers instead of colours. Dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha, the festival is widely observed in the Braj region and is considered one of the most favourable days in the Hindu calendar for weddings, new ventures and spiritual beginnings.

Phulera Dooj, also known as Phool Dooj, falls on the Dwitiya (second day) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun and is seen as a divine prelude to Holi.

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date and Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Phulera Dooj will be observed on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

  • Dwitiya Tithi begins: February 18 at 4:57 pm

  • Dwitiya Tithi ends: February 19 at 3:58 pm

Devotees usually perform puja rituals during the Dwitiya Tithi on February 19.

Significance of Phulera Dooj

Phulera Dooj holds deep spiritual importance, especially for devotees of Lord Krishna. Unlike Holi, which is celebrated with colours and water, Phulera Dooj is marked by the offering of flowers, symbolising prosperity, joy and purity.

The festival is associated with divine love and harmony. Many believe that worshipping Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha on this day brings happiness, marital bliss and financial prosperity. In North India, the day is regarded as highly auspicious for marriages, engagement ceremonies and launching new businesses.

The floral celebrations also represent nature’s bloom during spring and the arrival of festive energy ahead of Holi.

Phulera Dooj Rituals and Traditions

On Phulera Dooj, devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath and clean their homes. Houses and temples are decorated with fresh flowers and colourful rangolis.

Idols of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha are bathed with rose water, adorned with flowers and dressed in new clothes. A diya is lit and devotees chant Krishna mantras and bhajans.

Traditional bhog offerings include panjeeri, khoya barfi, makhana kheer, rice kheer, panchamrit and tulsi leaves. Couples often perform rituals together, exchange flowers and tie sacred threads to strengthen their bond.

Phulera Dooj Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan

Phulera Dooj is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mathura and Vrindavan, the land associated with Lord Krishna.

Temples are beautifully decorated with flowers, and priests shower petals on devotees. Bhajans, kirtans and cultural performances fill the air with devotion. Flower processions are organised, marking the ceremonial beginning of Holi festivities in the Braj region.

Thousands of devotees visit temples to witness the vibrant celebrations and seek blessings.

Why Phulera Dooj Is Auspicious for Weddings and New Beginnings

Phulera Dooj is considered a “Sarva Siddha Muhurat” in many traditions, meaning it is inherently auspicious without the need to check a separate muhurat.

Because of its association with divine love and prosperity, many couples choose this day for weddings. Business owners and entrepreneurs also begin new ventures on this day, believing it ensures success and growth.

Phulera Dooj 2026: A Floral Prelude to Holi

While Holi is known for its colourful celebrations, Phulera Dooj focuses on devotion, flowers and spiritual bonding. The festival brings families and communities together in prayer and celebration, creating an atmosphere of joy and faith.

As Phulera Dooj 2026 approaches on February 19, devotees across India prepare to welcome the Holi season with flowers, prayers and blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

ALSO READ: Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Status You Can Share With Family And Friends

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 9:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Phool Dooj 2026 newsPhuleraPhulera DoojPhulera Dooj 2026Phulera Dooj datePhulera Dooj ritualsPhulera Dooj significance

RELATED News

After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Sara Baloch Pakistan Clip?

Ramazan 2026 Begins in India: Mosques Across India Flooded With Devotees For First Night Of Taraweeh As Crescent Sighted In Various Regions

Ramadan 2026 Start Date: Will India Begin Fasting On Feb 19? Check Sehri And Iftar Times For Major Cities

After 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS, Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Leaked Obscene Video Sparks Uproar In Bangladesh? — Here’s What We Know

Ash Wednesday 2026: Heartfelt Wishes, Inspiring Quotes, Greetings, And Fasting Rules To Celebrate With Joy And Reflection

LATEST NEWS

Amid Epstein Files Row, Bill Gates Skips India AI Impact Summit 2026 Keynote ‘After Careful Consideration,’ Foundation Confirms

Stock Market Today: Markets Open Flat-To-Positive As Sensex, Nifty Trade Cautiously Amid Mixed Global Cues; Dalal Street Begins Session Carefully

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings

Stocks to Watch Today: Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Hindustan Unilever, RNIT AI Solutions, Jindal Saw, NCC, Pace Digitek In Focus

What Changed In The Stock Market While You Were Sleeping? From Fed Minutes To Asian Gains— Everything You Need To Know

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Neha Singh’s ‘Divert Media’ Viral Remark Fuels Galgotias University RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 , Adds ‘Open To Work’ Tag On LinkedIn — Watch Video

‘Harsh Beatings, No Broken Bones’: Taliban’s New Law Allows Men To Physically Punish Their Wives Amid Ongoing Women’s Rights Crackdown- What We Know

As US’ Full-Scale Attack Fear Grows, Iran Fortifies Key Nuclear Sites, Turn Them Into Bunkers

Who Is Susan Hamblin? Anna Paulina Luna Flags Sender Behind ‘Little Naughty’ Email in Jeffrey Epstein Files, Questions DOJ ‘Victim’ Status

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings
Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings
Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings
Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings

QUICK LINKS