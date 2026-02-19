LIVE TV
Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Status You Can Share With Family And Friends

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Status You Can Share With Family And Friends

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the visionary founder of the Maratha Empire. Celebrated for his progressive governance, military brilliance and inclusive leadership, Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation at Raigad Fort marked the formal establishment of Swarajya, self-rule and became a defining moment in Indian history.

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Status You Can Share With Family And Friends (Picture Credits: Facebook, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 19, 2026 09:12:07 IST

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Status You Can Share With Family And Friends

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the visionary founder of the Maratha Empire. Celebrated for his progressive governance, military brilliance and inclusive leadership, Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation at Raigad Fort marked the formal establishment of Swarajya, self-rule and became a defining moment in Indian history.

Across Maharashtra, particularly in Pune, Shivaji Jayanti is observed with grand processions, dhol-tasha performances, speeches, and cultural programmes that honour his enduring legacy.

Here are heartfelt wishes and messages to share on the occasion:

Inspiring Wishes

  1. May Shivaji Maharaj’s courage give you strength to face every challenge.
  2. Let us honour the birth of a king who stood for dignity and justice.
  3. May his ideals of unity and fairness guide our lives.
  4. Saluting the lion of the Marathas with pride and gratitude.
  5. Let the spirit of Swarajya inspire self-respect within us.
  6. Wishing you pride in our glorious heritage.
  7. May bravery and wisdom shape your journey ahead.
  8. Celebrate today by embracing fearless decisions.
  9. May his legacy awaken patriotism in every heart.
  10. Honour the warrior who built a kingdom on strong values.

Patriotic Messages

  1. Shivaji Maharaj proved that determination can rewrite history.
  2. Self-belief is the first step toward freedom, his timeless lesson.
  3. Salute to the visionary who redefined leadership.
  4. His life stands as a reminder that justice must prevail.
  5. A true king lives forever in the hearts of his people.
  6. Today, we honour not just a ruler, but an enduring ideal.
  7. His sword safeguarded the land; his values uplifted humanity.
  8. Let us protect the freedom he fought to secure.
  9. Remembering the architect of Swarajya.
  10. His journey reflects India’s resilience and pride.

Short Greetings To Share

  1. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji!
  2. Glory to the fearless Maratha king.
  3. Celebrating courage and wisdom.
  4. A tribute to true leadership.
  5. Salute to the guardian of our culture.
  6. Let bravery guide us.
  7. Remembering the king of hearts.
  8. Pride in our past, strength for our future.
  9. Honour. Courage. Swarajya.
  10. A legacy that lives on.

Messages For Family & Friends

  1. Let us teach the next generation about his unmatched valour.
  2. May Shivaji Maharaj bless your home with unity and strength.
  3. Share his inspiring story and keep the legacy alive.
  4. Wishing your family pride in our rich history.
  5. Honour the past by living responsibly today.
  6. May this occasion fill your life with wisdom and courage.
  7. Celebrate resilience together.
  8. A hero remembered, a legacy carried forward.
  9. May our children grow inspired by his greatness.
  10. Let this day deepen our love for the nation.

Extended Greetings For Cards & Messages

  1. Shivaji Maharaj taught us that real power lies in protecting people and principles.
  2. May his life inspire us to lead with courage and humility.
  3. Today we celebrate not just a birth anniversary, but an everlasting legacy.
  4. Let us honour him by standing firm for truth and justice.
  5. May we inherit his vision and bravery.
  6. His story continues to inspire patriotism across generations.
  7. A ruler who balanced strength with compassion.
  8. Let us build a future worthy of his sacrifices.
  9. His ideals remain a guiding light even today.
  10. Remembering the king who transformed leadership forever.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 9:12 AM IST
QUICK LINKS