Ramazan 2026 Begins in India: Mosques Across India Flooded With Devotees For First Night Of Taraweeh As Crescent Sighted In Various Regions

Muslims across India and many parts of the world have begun observing Ramazan 2026, and for many believers the start of the month was most clearly felt during Taraweeh prayers. After the sighting of the new crescent moon, people started to fill mosques late into the night to offer these special nightly prayers.

In cities large and small, people stood in long rows, listening to the Quran being recited verse by verse. The atmosphere was quiet but full of emotion, with families, neighbours and friends greeting one another before and after prayer. For many, this first night of Taraweeh was a moment of togetherness and spiritual focus as they prepared for the month ahead.

First Night of Taraweeh

Taraweeh is a unique prayer in Ramazan. It is offered after the night’s Isha prayer, and worshippers stay in the mosque or prayer hall longer than usual. Imams lead the congregation through extended recitation of the Quran so that, over the course of the month, the entire Quran is completed. Many people come directly from iftar which is the meal that breaks the day’s fast, to take part in Taraweeh.

Some mosques even set up mats and fans so that elderly worshippers and children can be comfortable during the long prayer.

The beginning of Taraweeh follows the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the start of Ramazan. In India, local moon-sighting committees reported seeing the crescent in regions such as Bihar, Assam, Ranchi and Darbhanga. After verification by scholars including Qazi Rizwan Nadvi of Imarat Shariah in Patna, religious bodies declared that Ramazan would begin on Thursday, February 19.

Across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow, mosques made announcements after maghrib prayers and invited people to prepare for the first fast and night prayers.

Fasting and Daily Rituals

Once Ramazan begins, the fast starts each day with Sehri, which is the early morning meal before dawn, and ends at sunset with Iftar. Fasting from dawn to dusk is one of the core practices of the month. Many families begin their day with water and dates at sehri, and at iftar they often break the fast with dates, fruit and simple meals before the evening prayers.

Ramazan is a time of increased prayer and reading of the Quran. Many people give charity and reflection. Many people also make time for extra acts of kindness and support local food distribution for those in need.

Official confirmation on the start of the month in India came after the evening of February 18, and from that moment, communities across the nation welcomed Ramazan with both hope and devotion.

