Ramadan 2026 Start Date: Will India Begin Fasting On Feb 19? Check Sehri And Iftar Times For Major Cities

Muslims across India are waiting for the crescent moon sighting on February 18, 2026, to mark the start of Ramadan 2026. If the moon is seen that evening, the first Roza will be observed on February 19

Ramadan 2026 In India (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 18, 2026 19:19:03 IST

Muslims across India are getting ready for Ramadan 2026. This is a holy month of fasting that happens every year. Since the Islamic calendar follows the moon, the exact start date changes depending on when the new crescent moon is seen.

When does Ramadan start?

Religious leaders and moon-sighting committees in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad will look for the moon on the evening of February 18, 2026. If the moon is seen: The first day of fasting (Roza) will be tomorrow, Thursday, February 19.

In case the moon is not seenand the sky is too cloudy or the moon isn’t visible, Ramadan will start a day later on Friday, February 20.

How Ramadan fast works?

During Ramadan, people eat a small meal called Sehri before the sun comes up. They do not eat or drink anything all day until the sun sets. After the sun sets, they break their fast with a meal called Iftar. In Delhi, the first day of fasting is expected to start at around 5:36 AM (sehri) and end at around 6:15 PM (iftar)

This means people will fast for about 12 hours. These times will change by a minute or two every day as the month goes on.

Why it matters?

Ramadan is about more than just not eating. It is a very spiritual time. People spend more time praying, reading the Quran, and helping the poor. Families and friends also come together every evening to share their Iftar meal, making it a time of great community spirit.

While countries like Saudi Arabia often start a day earlier, the committees in India will make the final official announcement late tonight. Everyone is waiting with excitement to see if the moon appears.

Ramadan Time-Table In Delhi

Date Sehri Iftar
19 Feb 2026 05:36 AM 6:15 PM
20 Feb 2026 05:35 AM 6:16 PM
21 Feb 2026 05:35 AM 6:17 PM
22 Feb 2026 05:34 AM 6:17 PM
23 Feb 2026 05:33 AM 6:18 PM
24 Feb 2026 05:32 AM 6:19 PM
25 Feb 2026 05:31 AM 6:19 PM
26 Feb 2026 05:30 AM 6:20 PM
27 Feb 2026 05:29 AM 6:21 PM
28 Feb 2026 05:28 AM 6:21 PM
01 Mar 2026 05:27 AM 6:22 PM
02 Mar 2026 05:26 AM 6:23 PM
03 Mar 2026 05:25 AM 6:23 PM
04 Mar 2026 05:24 AM 6:24 PM
05 Mar 2026 05:23 AM 6:25 PM
06 Mar 2026 05:22 AM 6:25 PM
07 Mar 2026 05:21 AM 6:26 PM
08 Mar 2026 05:20 AM 6:26 PM
09 Mar 2026 05:19 AM 6:27 PM
10 Mar 2026 05:18 AM 6:28 PM
11 Mar 2026 05:17 AM 6:28 PM
12 Mar 2026 05:15 AM 6:29 PM
13 Mar 2026 05:14 AM 6:29 PM
14 Mar 2026 05:13 AM 6:30 PM
15 Mar 2026 05:12 AM 6:31 PM
16 Mar 2026 05:11 AM 6:31 PM
17 Mar 2026 05:10 AM 6:32 PM
18 Mar 2026 05:09 AM 6:32 PM
19 Mar 2026 05:08 AM 6:32 PM
20 Mar 2026 05:07 AM 6:33 PM

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 7:19 PM IST
