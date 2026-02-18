Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday pointed to the clear difference in how artificial intelligence is being viewed around the world. He said that while countries like India are showing strong optimism and trust in AI, Western nations are still largely anxious about the technology.

He was speaking at the session titled “Governing in the age of AI: Sovereignty, Impact and Strategy” in New Delhi. During his address, Rishi Sunak said that handling this gap in public sentiment is one of the biggest challenges leaders face today as AI continues to grow rapidly.

Rishi Sunak: ‘Confidence Gap’ Needs Policy Push

“Across the world, we’re seeing these different attitudes towards AI. In countries like India, where we are, there’s enormous optimism and trust, and in Western countries, we’re seeing that anxiety is still the dominant feeling towards AI,” Rishi Sunak said.

He stressed that solving this issue is not just about building better systems or advancing technology. According to Rishi Sunak, governments have an equally important role in shaping public confidence. “I think closing that confidence gap is as much a policy task as it is a technical one,” he added.

Rishi Sunak at AI Impact Summit 2026

Rishi Sunak made these remarks during a fireside chat held on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit, which runs till February 20, has drawn government representatives, AI industry leaders, academics, innovators and civil society members from across the globe to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

As the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, the event aims to examine AI’s transformative potential in line with India’s vision of “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” which means welfare for all and happiness for all, along with the broader global idea of AI for Humanity.

AI Impact Summit 2026

More than 110 countries and 30 international organisations are participating. The gathering includes around 20 heads of state or government and nearly 45 ministers, making it one of the largest global discussions on AI governance, safety, and its wider social impact.

Guided by three key Sutras, People, Planet, and Progress, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 focuses on promoting human-centric AI, protecting rights, encouraging sustainable developmen,t and ensuring inclusive technological and economic growth.

