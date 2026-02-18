LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan arrest-warrant
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said there is a clear contrast in how countries view artificial intelligence. Speaking in New Delhi, he noted that India shows strong optimism towards AI, while Western nations remain anxious about its rapid growth.

Rishi Sunak Flags Global Divide On AI (Image: ANI)
Rishi Sunak Flags Global Divide On AI (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 18, 2026 18:27:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday pointed to the clear difference in how artificial intelligence is being viewed around the world. He said that while countries like India are showing strong optimism and trust in AI, Western nations are still largely anxious about the technology.

He was speaking at the session titled “Governing in the age of AI: Sovereignty, Impact and Strategy” in New Delhi. During his address, Rishi Sunak said that handling this gap in public sentiment is one of the biggest challenges leaders face today as AI continues to grow rapidly.

Rishi Sunak: ‘Confidence Gap’ Needs Policy Push

“Across the world, we’re seeing these different attitudes towards AI. In countries like India, where we are, there’s enormous optimism and trust, and in Western countries, we’re seeing that anxiety is still the dominant feeling towards AI,” Rishi Sunak said.

You Might Be Interested In

He stressed that solving this issue is not just about building better systems or advancing technology. According to Rishi Sunak, governments have an equally important role in shaping public confidence. “I think closing that confidence gap is as much a policy task as it is a technical one,” he added.

Rishi Sunak at AI Impact Summit 2026

Rishi Sunak made these remarks during a fireside chat held on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit, which runs till February 20, has drawn government representatives, AI industry leaders, academics, innovators and civil society members from across the globe to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

As the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, the event aims to examine AI’s transformative potential in line with India’s vision of “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” which means welfare for all and happiness for all, along with the broader global idea of AI for Humanity.

AI Impact Summit 2026

More than 110 countries and 30 international organisations are participating. The gathering includes around 20 heads of state or government and nearly 45 ministers, making it one of the largest global discussions on AI governance, safety, and its wider social impact.

Guided by three key Sutras, People, Planet, and Progress, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 focuses on promoting human-centric AI, protecting rights, encouraging sustainable developmen,t and ensuring inclusive technological and economic growth.

Also Read: Galgotias University At AI Impact Summit Faces Back-To-Back Dispute: ‘In-House’ Soccer Drone Claim Sparks Fresh Row After Robot Dog Controversy

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 6:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI Impact Summit 2026latest newsrishi-sunak

RELATED News

Is Vijay Mallya Soon Returning To India? Fugitive Businessman’s Lawyer Gives A Big Update: ‘He Has No Definite…’

Chhattisgarh High Court Modifies 2005 Rape Conviction Order: Ejaculation Without Penetration Is Attempt To Rape, Not Rape

Galgotias University At AI Impact Summit Faces Back-To-Back Dispute: ‘In-House’ Soccer Drone Claim Sparks Fresh Row After Robot Dog Controversy

Who Is Bobby Kabootar? Bishnoi Gang Criminal Involved In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Arrested In Delhi After Absconding For Almost A Decade

Delhi Road Rage Horror: New Video Surfaces Showing Minor’s Sister Defending Her Brother After 23-Year-Died In Dwarka Accident

LATEST NEWS

Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Ventura AirConnect Launches Flights Between Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Other Cities

Will Home Loan Relief Continue In 2026 After 125 BPS Repo Rate Cuts In 2025?

Emmanuel Macron Announces France’s Plan to Ease Student Visas And Offer More English Courses

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Doha Open Online, TV Channel in USA, India, UK, Brazil, Australia & More

PAK vs NAM: Was Babar Azam ‘Protected’? Fans Slam Pakistan Team Management’s Strategy in T20 World Cup 2026 Clash vs Namibia

Rajasthan Horror: Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt High-Tension Line, Shocking Video Goes Viral

ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan Climbs, Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy Reign — India’s T20I Supremacy Grows

DNB PDCET 2026 Applications Open: Registration Link Active At natboard.edu.in

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Doha Open Online, TV Channel in USA, India, UK, Brazil, Australia & More

Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI
Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI
Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI
Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

QUICK LINKS