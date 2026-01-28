‘Right Into the Heart of Downing Street’: China ‘Hacked Phones’ of Aides to Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in Spy Operation

China allegedly hacked the mobile phones of senior aides working inside Britain’s Downing Street, in a covert espionage operation, The Telegraph reported.

According to the report, the breach affected aides to former prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Liz Truss over several years, raising serious concerns about the security of sensitive government communications.

It is still unknown whether the prime ministers’ personal phones were compromised, but a source close to the investigation said the breach extended “right into the heart of Downing Street.”

China Spying May Still Be Active

The spying campaign, linked to a Chinese state-backed espionage operation known as Salt Typhoon, is believed to have exposed private messages, calls and metadata at the highest levels of UK power. US intelligence officials said this may still be active, prompting concerns that Prime Minister Keir Starmer and senior officials could also have been impacted. Britain’s MI5 warned Parliament in November about the threat posed by Chinese state-backed espionage.

China Spy Campaign Linked to Downing Street Hack

The breach has sparked fears that Chinese intelligence agents may have gained access to text messages, phone calls and metadata, including contact lists and location information. Intelligence officials warned that even partial access could expose sensitive details about government communications and officials’ movements.

The alleged Downing Street intrusion formed part of a broader global espionage campaign targeting multiple countries, including the United States and other Five Eyes intelligence partners—Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Although the activity dates back to at least 2021, it was uncovered only in 2024 after the US revealed that hackers linked to China had infiltrated telecommunications networks worldwide.

FBI Warns China Hackers Could Track Global Communications

The FBI warned last year that Chinese “state-sponsored cyber threat actors” were actively targeting telecommunications, government and military systems. According to the advisory, the data obtained could enable Chinese intelligence services to monitor and track their targets’ communications and movements across the globe.

While US authorities have publicly outlined the scale of the Salt Typhoon operation, British officials have acknowledged only a “cluster of activity” within the UK. Intelligence sources said numerous hacking attempts were directed at Downing Street and wider government systems, particularly during Rishi Sunak’s time in office.

A parliamentary intelligence committee said last month that the government lacked a coherent China strategy and was failing to respond adequately to the growing threat, the report added.

