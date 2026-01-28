LIVE TV
Home > World > WATCH | Ilhan Omar Attacked At Minneapolis Town Hall: What Was She Sprayed With? Here's What Happened

WATCH | Ilhan Omar Attacked At Minneapolis Town Hall: What Was She Sprayed With? Here's What Happened

Ilhan Omar was attacked at a Minneapolis town hall when a man sprayed an unknown substance at her. She quickly pursued the assailant before security intervened. Despite the incident, Omar refused medical attention and resumed her speech.

Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall. Photo: X.
Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 28, 2026 08:55:04 IST

WATCH | Ilhan Omar Attacked At Minneapolis Town Hall: What Was She Sprayed With? Here’s What Happened

Ilhan Omar was attacked Tuesday during a town hall in North Minneapolis when a man rushed the stage and sprayed an unknown substance in her direction. The chaotic incident unfolded as Omar addressed constituents on immigration issues.

Omar was speaking at the podium, criticizing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and advocating for the abolition of ICE, when the assailant charged from the row closest to her lectern. Shouting inaudible remarks, he sprayed a liquid toward her chest from a syringe containing an amber-colored substance.

Is Ilhan Omar Okay?

Eyewitnesses reported that Omar immediately pursued the man and appeared ready to strike him before security personnel tackled and removed him from the Urban League Twin Cities venue.

“I need a napkin,” Omar was heard asking a staffer on a hot microphone immediately after the incident.

Despite the attack, Omar refused medical attention. “No, we will continue. I’m fine,” she told aides. An aide noted that the sprayed substance had a strong odor.

A few minutes later, Omar resumed her address, declaring:

“We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us.”

Who Assaulted Ilhan Omar?

The assailant was arrested by Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers and booked into Hennepin County Jail on a charge of third-degree assault, according to MPD Public Information Officer Trevor Folke.

“Representative Omar was uninjured and resumed speaking at the event,” Folke confirmed.

Minneapolis forensic scientists responded to the venue to process the scene.

What Ilhan Omar Said After The Attack?

Approximately an hour after the attack, Omar took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure the public:

“I’m ok. I’m a survivor, so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”

The assault drew bipartisan condemnation.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wrote on X, “I am deeply disturbed to learn that Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked at a town hall today. Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric – and I do – no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the incident “unacceptable,” emphasizing that such behavior would not be tolerated in the city.

“Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis. We can disagree without putting people at risk. I’m relieved Rep. Omar is okay and appreciate MPD for responding quickly,” Frey wrote on X.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 8:55 AM IST
