Tehran Faces Harsh Warning From Netanyahu Amid Intensifying Tensions With US, Says If Iran Attacks Israel…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Iran, saying Israel would respond with ‘unprecedented force’ if Tehran were to attack the country.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, raising fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

“If Iran makes the grave mistake of attacking Israel, we will respond with a force that Iran has never seen,” Netanyahu said during a televised press conference, according to AFP. He reiterated that Israel would not hesitate to defend itself against any Iranian aggression.

Tensions Rise as US Boosts Military Presence

The remarks come as the United States has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the region, signalling heightened preparedness amid growing security concerns. Iran, in response, warned that it would defend itself against any perceived threat.

US President Donald Trump recently said Washington had positioned “a big armada next to Iran,” while maintaining that diplomacy remained possible. Netanyahu, however, stressed that Israel would take independent decisions to safeguard its security.

“President Trump will decide what he decides; the State of Israel will decide what it decides,” he said.

Iran Criticises US ‘Threats’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticised what he described as US threats, calling them an attempt to destabilise regional security. During a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pezeshkian said Washington’s actions risked further instability, AFP reported.

Recent History of Conflict Fuels Fears

Israel and Iran were involved in a brief but intense confrontation last June, when Israel struck military targets inside Iran, killing senior commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated with ballistic missile attacks on Israeli cities, while the US later carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities before a ceasefire was declared.

The renewed exchange of warnings has raised concerns that the fragile calm could break, pushing the region closer to another military escalation.

Netanyahu Repeats Warning Against Iran

Netanyahu repeated his warning that Tehran must not test Israel’s resolve.

“If Iran makes the grave mistake of attacking Israel, we will respond with a force Iran has never seen before,” he said, adding that Israel would not allow the “Iranian axis” to regain strength.

Israel Shifts Focus to Gaza and Hamas

Separately, Netanyahu said Israel would now focus on disarming Hamas and demilitarising Gaza following the return of the last Israeli hostage. He stated that no reconstruction work would be allowed in Gaza until Israel’s security objectives were achieved.

The Israeli leader also reiterated his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state in Gaza, saying Israel would maintain security control over both Gaza and the occupied West Bank, despite growing international recognition of Palestinian statehood.

