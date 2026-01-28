LIVE TV
Arizona Border Patrol Shooting Leaves One In Critical Condition On Arivaca Road, Comes Days After Alex Pretti's Killing In Minneapolis

Arizona Border Patrol Shooting Leaves One In Critical Condition On Arivaca Road, Comes Days After Alex Pretti’s Killing In Minneapolis

One critical after Arizona Border Patrol shooting on Arivaca Road, days after Alex Pretti’s killing in Minneapolis.

Arizona Border Patrol Shooting Leaves One In Critical Condition. (Photo: X/@wienerdogwifi)
Arizona Border Patrol Shooting Leaves One In Critical Condition. (Photo: X/@wienerdogwifi)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 28, 2026 01:18:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arizona Border Patrol Shooting Leaves One In Critical Condition On Arivaca Road, Comes Days After Alex Pretti’s Killing In Minneapolis

One person is in critical condition after being shot by a Border Patrol agent on Arivaca Road in Arizona. 

The incident comes just days after the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

(This is a breaking news….more details are awaited.)

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 12:57 AM IST
Tags: alex pretti, Arizona Border Patrol shooting, Border Patrol shooting, Minneapolis Shooting

