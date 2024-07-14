Puri's Jagannath Temple Reopens Ratna Bhandar After 46 Years

The Ratna Bhandar, the 12th-century treasury of the Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri, was reopened on Sunday afternoon after 46 years.

Members of an 11-member committee appointed by the Odisha government went to the Jagannath temple on Sunday afternoon to reopen its revered treasury.

Former Orissa High Court Judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Arabinda Padhee, ASI Inspector DB Gadanayak and a representative of the Titular King of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja, among others arrived at the state warehouse.

The ritual of ‘Agnya’, in which approval is sought for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, was completed in the morning.

The Ratna Bhandar holds the precious ornaments of the sibling deities —- Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra —- donated by devotees and erstwhile kings through centuries. It is divided into the outer chamber (Bahara Bhandar) and the inner chamber (Bhitara Bhandar).

While the outer chamber of the 12th-century shrine is opened on occasions, such as the Suna Besha (golden attire) ritual during the annual Rath Yatra, the last time an inventory of the treasury was done was in 1978.

Two teams of snake catchers were also present at the temple as the committee members went inside the treasure trove. It is apprehended that there are snakes inside the treasury.

Ahead of the reopening, the committee also made three Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the entire process.

“Three SOPs have been made. One is related to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second for the management of the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third one is related to inventory of the valuables,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

“The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval from the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts,” the official added.

The government has decided to prepare a digital catalogue of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar that will have details such as their weight and make.

