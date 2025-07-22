Ramayan Tales: When Did Lord Hanuman Meet Shri Ram First?

According to the Valmiki’s Ramayana, the first meeting between Lord Hanuman and Shri Ram is a pivotal moment in the Ramayana, filled with humility, devotion, and destiny. It took place in the dense forests of Kishkindha, the kingdom of the Vanaras, during Shri Ram’s search for Sita, who had been abducted by Ravana.

After Sita was taken away, Shri Ram and his brother Lakshman wandered through the forests, looking for any trace or clue. On their journey, they reached the banks of the Pampa lake near the Rishyamukha mountains, where Sugriva, the exiled Vanara prince, lived in hiding with his aides, including Hanuman.

Hanuman in Disguise: A Test of Intellect and Intent

Sugriva, fearing that Ram and Lakshman might have been sent by his brother Vali to kill him, asked Hanuman to investigate. Disguised as a Brahmin ascetic, Hanuman approached the two princes to learn their identities and purpose.

Hanuman’s speech, composed and deeply respectful, left a lasting impression on Shri Ram. He introduced himself with humility and wisdom, showing his command over Sanskrit and his gentle nature. The moment he began to speak, Ram recognized Hanuman as someone extraordinary. Touched by his eloquence and sincerity, Shri Ram revealed his identity and mission.

The Bond Begins: Devotion Meets Destiny

As soon as Hanuman learned who Ram was, he immediately cast aside his disguise and bowed down in reverence. This meeting sparked the beginning of a lifelong bond of devotion and service. Hanuman brought Ram and Lakshman to Sugriva and helped forge an alliance between them. In return, Ram promised to help Sugriva regain his throne, and Sugriva pledged to help Ram find Sita.

This divine meeting laid the foundation for many crucial events in the Ramayana — including the building of the Vanara army, the leap across the ocean, and the ultimate victory over Ravana.

The Symbol of Bhakti

Hanuman’s first meeting with Ram is more than a narrative -it is a symbol of selfless devotion and divine service. From that moment on, Hanuman dedicated his life to serving Shri Ram. His loyalty and courage became central to the epic’s unfolding and earned him eternal reverence among devotees.

