Social Media Influencer Mixes Momos With This Delicacy And Leaves Internet Pleasantly Surprised

People love experimenting with different food combinations to probably infuse novelty in their lives. However, some of these combinations are so different that many end up cringing merely at the thought of it, while others develop a fondness for them. One such combination that is doing the rounds of the internet is a momo cake. Yes, you heard that right. While the public would lovingly relish all the momo variants with the luscious chutney, not the same can be said about savouring momo with a cake serving. However, in this video, the social media users loved the combination and appreciated the chef for coming up with this recipe.

What the video is all about?

The video shows the chef assembling all the ingredients required for the cooking the recipe: stuffing to be put in the momos and added them neatly in the dumplings. He then cooked the momo pieces in the milk and finally layered them before concluding the video. The video left majority of the users happy with many appreciating the recipe and looking forward to enjoy it with their partners. One of the users also commented that he has watched a lot of cooking videos but loves watching the chef’s one the most because he enjoys what he is doing.

Other weird momo combinations

Apart from the aforementioned mixture, people have gone a foot forward to create many other combinations as well with their beloved dumpling dish. In India, many culinary enthusiasts have created chocolate momos as well by infusing chocolate and dry fruits. However, the reactions to his variety has been subjective with many finding them awful and the others finding them delicious. Other notable varieties that have dominated the news headlines time and again are Peanut Butter Momos, Green Tea Momos, Ice Cream Momos etc.