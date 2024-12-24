Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend School”

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator, has become the target of intense cyberbullying, leading to significant challenges in his life.

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator, has become the target of intense cyberbullying, leading to significant challenges in his life. Despite amassing nearly a million followers on Instagram, where he is known as India’s youngest spiritual orator, Abhinav shared that he has been unable to attend school regularly because of the relentless trolling he faces online. In a recent interview, the young spiritual influencer revealed that he only goes to school for exams and that the ongoing harassment has made it difficult for him to participate in physical classes.

A Bright Student with Big Aspirations

Abhinav’s father, Tarun Raj Arora, emphasized that his son is a bright student who believes in the importance of both school education and spiritual learning. However, due to the controversies surrounding his online presence, Abhinav is currently pursuing spiritual education at home instead of attending regular school. His father also mentioned that Abhinav aspires to attend a traditional ‘Gurukul’ for spiritual growth, though the current situation has prevented him from pursuing his school education as usual.

Court Case Against Trolls

Abhinav also discussed his decision to take legal action against those who have targeted him online. While he initially did not intend to pursue legal action against the trolls, the constant cyberbullying eventually led him to take the necessary steps to protect himself. Abhinav’s story sheds light on the negative impact that online harassment can have on young individuals, especially those in the public eye.

In response to the title ‘Bal Sant’ that has been attributed to him by his followers, Abhinav clarified that he does not consider himself a saint. Instead, he views himself as a devotee of Lord Krishna, with the sole purpose of spreading the teachings of spirituality and Sanatan Dharm. He mentioned that his followers affectionately call him Bal Sant, and he does not claim the title for himself.

Addressing Controversial Video

Abhinav also took the opportunity to address a controversy that arose earlier in the year over an old video. The video featured Abhinav discussing his mother’s cooking practices, where he stated that she prepares chicken for him, despite not eating non-vegetarian food herself. Abhinav clarified that the video, from the lockdown period, was a reflection of an “online poem” he had heard and recited. He further clarified that he is a pure vegetarian and does not consume onions or garlic.

Abhinav Arora’s journey highlights the pressures faced by young content creators in the digital age. While he continues to inspire thousands with his spiritual teachings, the backlash and trolling he faces show the darker side of online fame. Despite these challenges, Abhinav remains focused on his spiritual mission and looks forward to continuing his education, both academically and spiritually.

