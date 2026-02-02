LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

Woman orders food inside graveyard, delivery man cancels after eerie call; viral video leaves netizens joking about ghosts and pranks.

Woman orders food inside graveyard. (Photo: X)
Woman orders food inside graveyard. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 2, 2026 16:30:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

A bizarre video doing the rounds on social media has left netizens both amused and unsettled. 

You Might Be Interested In

In the now-viral clip, an online food delivery executive can be heard speaking to a woman customer who asks him to deliver her order not outside a house or apartment but inside a graveyard.

The strange exchange, captured during a phone call between the delivery man and the customer, has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many wondering whether it was a prank or a genuinely spooky situation.

You Might Be Interested In

Delivery Agent Realises the Drop Location Is a Graveyard

The video shows the delivery agent trying to locate the customer’s address while on call with her. As he follows her directions, he slowly realises that the destination she is describing is inside a cemetery.



To his shock, the woman not only asks him to enter the graveyard but also insists that he walk a considerable distance inside the gates to deliver the food at her “doorstep.”

Clearly uncomfortable, the delivery agent refuses to go further in and requests the woman to collect the order from the main gate instead.

Woman Refuses to Come to the Gate, Order Gets Cancelled

Despite the delivery agent’s repeated requests, the woman refuses to step out of the graveyard to collect her food. Left with no option, the delivery executive cancels the order.

What startled viewers even more was how calm and casual the woman sounded during the conversation. At one point, she can be heard saying that she was “partying with her friends.”

Viral Video Sparks Curiosity and Laughter Online

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘oc_.alpha.sp’ and has already garnered over 157K views within a day. Social media users flooded the comments section with humorous, confused, and spooky reactions.

Many speculated that the incident could be a prank on the delivery agent, while others were puzzled by the woman’s composure despite being inside a graveyard.

Netizens React: ‘Even Ghosts Are Ordering Food’

The comments section quickly turned into a mix of jokes and disbelief.

“Even ghosts are ordering food from Zomato and Swiggy,” one user wrote.
 “How is the woman sounding this chill? This is tripping,” another commented.
 “This has to be a prank. There is no way someone would be that calm inside a graveyard,” said a third.
 “Delivery guy really said: ‘Ma’am, I deliver food, not souls,’” joked another user.

Several users also pointed out that such pranks could create unnecessary fear and inconvenience for delivery workers.

Prank or Paranormal? Internet Remains Divided

While most viewers believe the video was staged as a prank, the eerie setting and the woman’s unusually calm tone have added to the mystery. Whether it was a social media stunt or a genuinely strange situation, the video has successfully captured the internet’s attention.

One thing is certain: this delivery experience is something the agent is unlikely to forget anytime soon.

ALSO READ: What Is ‘Lalitha Viral MMS’? New Leaked Obscene Video Link Resurfaces After Alina Amir And Fatima Jatoi Clips, Everything You Should Know

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 4:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: delivery man graveyard callgraveyard food deliveryGraveyard viral videohome-hero-pos-12spooky viral video

RELATED News

Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why

Mid-Ring Drama: American Boxer Jarrell Miller Gets His Hairpiece Punched Off During Fight Against Kingsley Ibeh; Big Baby Blames Mother’s Shampoo | Video Goes VIRAL

India’s Costliest Number Plate ‘DDC 0001’ Bought By Andhra Businessman For Rs 2.08 Crore, He Is…

Who Is Gabriela Rico Jimenez? Epstein’s Whistleblower’s 2009 Video Goes Viral When She Claimed Elites Were ‘Eating Humans’, She Had Vanished After That

What Is ‘Lalitha Viral MMS’? New Leaked Obscene Video Link Resurfaces After Alina Amir And Fatima Jatoi Clips, Everything You Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Realme 16 To Debut Soon In India With ‘Air Design’, Selfie Mirror, And 50MP Sony IMX Camera—Check Launch Date And Details

Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

Chinese ‘Alchemist’ Extracts Gold From SIM Cards, Recovers 191 Grams Worth Over ₹28 Lakh; Why He Is Warning of Health Risks- Is The process Dangerous?

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

Trump vs Trevor Noah: President Calls Grammys Host A ‘Total Loser,’ Threatens Legal Action Over Epstein Joke

Who Is Samara Tijori? Deepak Tijori’s Daughter Breaks Nepotism Tag With Gritty Performance In Daldal Series

Goldman Sachs Sees Union Budget FY27 Supporting India’s GDP Growth And Fiscal Stability

Union Budget 2026: India’s Defence Industry Set for Double-Digit Growth with Strong Push for Domestic Manufacturing

Bihar Board Inter Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines, Exam Timings And Key Details

Chaos In Lok Sabha: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Citing Former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir, ‘How Can You Quote…’

Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened
Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened
Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened
Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS