Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

A bizarre video doing the rounds on social media has left netizens both amused and unsettled.

In the now-viral clip, an online food delivery executive can be heard speaking to a woman customer who asks him to deliver her order not outside a house or apartment but inside a graveyard.

The strange exchange, captured during a phone call between the delivery man and the customer, has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many wondering whether it was a prank or a genuinely spooky situation.

Delivery Agent Realises the Drop Location Is a Graveyard

The video shows the delivery agent trying to locate the customer’s address while on call with her. As he follows her directions, he slowly realises that the destination she is describing is inside a cemetery.

SHOCKER 🚨 Woman orders food at a Graveyard 🤯 DELIVERY AGENT : Ma'am, I have arrived with the biryani. Where are you? I can't see you. WOMAN : Enter through the gate. The delivery agent refuses to enter.







To his shock, the woman not only asks him to enter the graveyard but also insists that he walk a considerable distance inside the gates to deliver the food at her “doorstep.”

Clearly uncomfortable, the delivery agent refuses to go further in and requests the woman to collect the order from the main gate instead.

Woman Refuses to Come to the Gate, Order Gets Cancelled

Despite the delivery agent’s repeated requests, the woman refuses to step out of the graveyard to collect her food. Left with no option, the delivery executive cancels the order.

What startled viewers even more was how calm and casual the woman sounded during the conversation. At one point, she can be heard saying that she was “partying with her friends.”

Viral Video Sparks Curiosity and Laughter Online

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘oc_.alpha.sp’ and has already garnered over 157K views within a day. Social media users flooded the comments section with humorous, confused, and spooky reactions.

Many speculated that the incident could be a prank on the delivery agent, while others were puzzled by the woman’s composure despite being inside a graveyard.

Netizens React: ‘Even Ghosts Are Ordering Food’

The comments section quickly turned into a mix of jokes and disbelief.

“Even ghosts are ordering food from Zomato and Swiggy,” one user wrote.

“How is the woman sounding this chill? This is tripping,” another commented.

“This has to be a prank. There is no way someone would be that calm inside a graveyard,” said a third.

“Delivery guy really said: ‘Ma’am, I deliver food, not souls,’” joked another user.

Several users also pointed out that such pranks could create unnecessary fear and inconvenience for delivery workers.

Prank or Paranormal? Internet Remains Divided

While most viewers believe the video was staged as a prank, the eerie setting and the woman’s unusually calm tone have added to the mystery. Whether it was a social media stunt or a genuinely strange situation, the video has successfully captured the internet’s attention.

One thing is certain: this delivery experience is something the agent is unlikely to forget anytime soon.

