Starbucks Revises Open-Door Policy After Seven Years, Here’s What You Need To Know

Starbucks is making a bold shift in its operational approach. Nearly seven years after introducing an open-door policy in response to a racial profiling incident, the coffee chain has announced a new code of conduct for its North American stores. Starting immediately, customers will be required to make a purchase to linger in the café or access restrooms.

The revamped policy goes beyond the purchase requirement. It bans disruptive behaviors, including smoking, vaping, drug use, panhandling, and the consumption of outside alcohol. Store employees have also been instructed to call law enforcement if necessary. These measures aim to ensure a safer and more comfortable environment for paying customers.

The decision comes under the leadership of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who joined from Chipotle in 2024. Niccol has committed to restoring Starbucks as a “community coffeehouse” while tackling growing safety concerns. In recent years, incidents involving drug use, harassment, and other unruly behaviors have forced the closure of multiple stores, including prominent locations in Seattle and Los Angeles.

The 2018 open-door policy was introduced after public outrage over the arrest of two Black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks. However, while inclusivity was the intent, employees have since struggled with safety issues and enforcing the policy. Mental health challenges and homelessness, exacerbated by the pandemic, have further complicated the situation.Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson stated that the new rules align with industry standards and will create a more welcoming atmosphere. Employees will receive training to ensure proper implementation of the policy.

