Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Starbucks Revises Open-Door Policy After Seven Years, Here’s What You Need To Know

Starbucks now mandates purchases to stay in-store or use restrooms, prioritizing safety and comfort amid growing behavioral issues.

Starbucks Revises Open-Door Policy After Seven Years, Here’s What You Need To Know

Starbucks is making a bold shift in its operational approach. Nearly seven years after introducing an open-door policy in response to a racial profiling incident, the coffee chain has announced a new code of conduct for its North American stores. Starting immediately, customers will be required to make a purchase to linger in the café or access restrooms.

The revamped policy goes beyond the purchase requirement. It bans disruptive behaviors, including smoking, vaping, drug use, panhandling, and the consumption of outside alcohol. Store employees have also been instructed to call law enforcement if necessary. These measures aim to ensure a safer and more comfortable environment for paying customers.

The decision comes under the leadership of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who joined from Chipotle in 2024. Niccol has committed to restoring Starbucks as a “community coffeehouse” while tackling growing safety concerns. In recent years, incidents involving drug use, harassment, and other unruly behaviors have forced the closure of multiple stores, including prominent locations in Seattle and Los Angeles.

The 2018 open-door policy was introduced after public outrage over the arrest of two Black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks. However, while inclusivity was the intent, employees have since struggled with safety issues and enforcing the policy. Mental health challenges and homelessness, exacerbated by the pandemic, have further complicated the situation.Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson stated that the new rules align with industry standards and will create a more welcoming atmosphere. Employees will receive training to ensure proper implementation of the policy.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why London Subway Passengers Travel Pants-Free On A Cold Winter Day

Filed under

New Policy Starbucks

Advertisement

Also Read

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Entertainment

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox