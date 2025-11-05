LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

A tech founder reportedly spent ₹4 lakh on Blinkit in just 60 days, placing around 1,200 orders. The extravagant spree has stunned social media, sparking memes and debates about quick commerce, convenience, and digital consumer habits.

Tech Founder Spends ₹4 Lakh on Blinkit in 60 Days, Internet Reacts: “Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?” (Pc: X)
Tech Founder Spends ₹4 Lakh on Blinkit in 60 Days, Internet Reacts: “Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?” (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 5, 2025 14:35:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

While the idea of quick commerce has changed urban living, allowing speedy access to everyday necessities, the expending of private money by a prominent tech founder on one such platform has gone viral by shifting focus from the scientific to showering from on high.

A founder’s reported spending of ₹4 lakh on the instant delivery app Blinkit over 60 days has shocked the internet. Mind-bogglingly, close to 1,200 orders were placed, which averages to about 20 deliveries per day. This crazy digital shopping spree has invoked instantaneous and fierce reactions on the social media scene, with various users quipping, “Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kia Kya?”.

In response to one comment, he confessed, “I’m an as**le person for spending so much money.” He went on to say, “I have no clue, I think I am an addict.”

Digital Consumption Shockwave 

This extensive expenditure stands as a testament to the sticky nature of instant gratification services. Reportedly spending an average of around ₹330 per order, the founder was not likely treating herself to luxury goods but rather high-frequency everyday purchases. This habit shows how deep quick commerce has entrenched itself into the life of India’s elite.

While the founder’s identity was never explicitly mentioned in the viral post, the price tag itself speaks of a new class of ultra-high-net-worth individuals who settle only for the best when it comes to saving time, offloading mundane chores, and using technology to gain instant access to everything from groceries to electronics.

The current public uproar points towards the contrast of this splashy, almost non-stop ordering pattern with that of the ordinary, far humbler user base.

The ‘20-Orders-A-Day’ Reality 

This is not just about convenience anymore for the founder; with an average of about 20 deliveries a day, it’s genuine lifestyle consumption. Such a scenario points out that the app rather becomes an important shopping channel for the whole household and probably for the office too, replacing the need to go to a traditional market or have even a personal shopper.

All this contrasts sharply with the platform data, which usually indicate that most users are placing not more than one to two quick orders each day. So, an occasional, factual data point that shows how far quick commerce can be assimilated into the life of a high-octane professional: The utility app becomes an all-service, on-demand mini-supermarket, available 24/7 at the tap of a screen.

Also Read: ‘Deer Meat Tastes Good’: Chandigarh Tourist Stunned As Corbett Safari Guide Offers Tobacco, Dozes Off On Duty

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 2:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BlinkitTech Founder

RELATED News

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

Who Is Sanjay Hinduja? Check His Education, Family Legacy, and Net Worth

Horrific Chhattisgarh Accident On Video: Six Killed After Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train In Bilaspur, Check Railway Helpline Numbers Here

Gopichand Hinduja Dies at Age of 85: Know His Family, Net Worth and Cause of Death

‘Deer Meat Tastes Good’: Chandigarh Tourist Stunned As Corbett Safari Guide Offers Tobacco, Dozes Off On Duty

LATEST NEWS

Salman Khan Gets Summoned Over ‘Misleading’ Pan Masala Ad: How Can Rs.4 Lakh Per Kilogram Saffron Come In Rs. 5 Pouch?

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Amid Asia Cup Controversy, Hockey India To Keep Doors Open For Pakistan Handshakes

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Bihar Election 2025: How to Vote on EVM Machine, Step by Step Guide for Bihar Voters

8th Pay Commission Constituted: Major Salary And Pension Reforms Ahead- Check All The Details

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: B Tech Second-Year Student Jumps from Third Floor, Dies on Spot

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’
Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’
Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’
Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

QUICK LINKS