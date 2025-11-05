Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

While the idea of quick commerce has changed urban living, allowing speedy access to everyday necessities, the expending of private money by a prominent tech founder on one such platform has gone viral by shifting focus from the scientific to showering from on high.

A founder’s reported spending of ₹4 lakh on the instant delivery app Blinkit over 60 days has shocked the internet. Mind-bogglingly, close to 1,200 orders were placed, which averages to about 20 deliveries per day. This crazy digital shopping spree has invoked instantaneous and fierce reactions on the social media scene, with various users quipping, “Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kia Kya?”.

In response to one comment, he confessed, “I’m an as**le person for spending so much money.” He went on to say, “I have no clue, I think I am an addict.”

Digital Consumption Shockwave

This extensive expenditure stands as a testament to the sticky nature of instant gratification services. Reportedly spending an average of around ₹330 per order, the founder was not likely treating herself to luxury goods but rather high-frequency everyday purchases. This habit shows how deep quick commerce has entrenched itself into the life of India’s elite.

While the founder’s identity was never explicitly mentioned in the viral post, the price tag itself speaks of a new class of ultra-high-net-worth individuals who settle only for the best when it comes to saving time, offloading mundane chores, and using technology to gain instant access to everything from groceries to electronics.

The current public uproar points towards the contrast of this splashy, almost non-stop ordering pattern with that of the ordinary, far humbler user base.

The ‘20-Orders-A-Day’ Reality

This is not just about convenience anymore for the founder; with an average of about 20 deliveries a day, it’s genuine lifestyle consumption. Such a scenario points out that the app rather becomes an important shopping channel for the whole household and probably for the office too, replacing the need to go to a traditional market or have even a personal shopper.

All this contrasts sharply with the platform data, which usually indicate that most users are placing not more than one to two quick orders each day. So, an occasional, factual data point that shows how far quick commerce can be assimilated into the life of a high-octane professional: The utility app becomes an all-service, on-demand mini-supermarket, available 24/7 at the tap of a screen.

