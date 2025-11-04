LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'Deer Meat Tastes Good': Chandigarh Tourist Stunned As Corbett Safari Guide Offers Tobacco, Dozes Off On Duty

A group of tourists visiting Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park recently witnessed with an unexpected and shocking experience when their safari guide behaved inappropriately during the trip. What was supposed to be an exciting day of spotting wildlife turned awkward when the guide allegedly offered tobacco to the visitors and made disturbing remarks about animals.

Tobacco Offer And Shocking Remarks

Tourist Rattan Dhillon from Chandigarh took to X to share his unsettling experience during the safari. According to his post, the guide assigned to their group began the trip by offering tobacco (gutka) to tourists, a gesture that immediately made the visitors uncomfortable.



“Meet our guide for the day at Jim Corbett National Park and unfortunately, this is what he had to offer: tobacco,” Dhillon wrote on X, posting an image from the trip. He further added that the guide littered the tobacco wrapper on the ground and had to be stopped by the tourists themselves.

The situation grew worse when the guide allegedly fell asleep for nearly an hour during the safari, neglecting his duties. Upon waking up, he reportedly made an even more disturbing comment, saying, “Deer meat tastes good.”

For visitors who had come to learn about wildlife conservation and enjoy the natural beauty of Jim Corbett, the guide’s behaviour came as a rude shock.

Tourists Reaction

Dhillon said that the incident took place in front of French tourists and other international guests who were eager to explore India’s wildlife and understand its conservation efforts. Instead, they were met with unprofessional conduct that left them embarrassed and disappointed.

“This is exactly where we fail when those who represent our natural heritage show zero respect or knowledge about it. Sadly, that’s the reality of India’s tourism at times,” Dhillon wrote. His post quickly gained traction online, drawing attention to the issue of accountability and training of nature guides in India’s national parks.

Swift Action From Park Authorities

Following the viral post, Saket Badola, the Field Director at Jim Corbett National Park, responded promptly. He acknowledged the complaint and assured the public that strict action had been initiated against the guide.

“Thanks for bringing the matter to my attention. Such behaviour is not acceptable, if true,” Badola wrote on X. He confirmed that an inquiry had been instituted and the guide banned until the completion of the investigation. “Due action will be taken based on the findings,” he added.

The official’s quick response drew appreciation from netizens, many of whom praised the park’s proactive approach in addressing the issue.

The post has since garnered over a million views, sparking widespread debate about the standards of wildlife tourism in India. Many users condemned the guide’s behaviour, calling for better training and stricter regulations for safari staff.

One user commented, “People with habits like smoking, spitting, or talking about wild meat should be strictly warned and trained. There has to be zero tolerance for such behaviour.” Another wrote, “I wish other forest directors were this responsive and took public complaints seriously.”

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 5:07 PM IST
