Meet the 7 Richest Chefs in India and Their Net Worth in 2025

India’s different and flavorful cuisine is recognized worldwide, and many chefs have developed successful careers on their love for cooking. These chefs produce not only food and beverage television programs, restaurants, and media but also in the culinary landscape. Here are the 7 richest chefs in India and their net worth in 2025:

1. Sanjeev Kapoor – Net Worth: ₹160 Crore

Sanjeev Kapoor is to Indian cuisine what a brand is. Best known for his cooking show Khana Khazana, author of multiple published best selling cookbooks and founder of a successful restaurant chain called The Yellow Chilli, of 85 locations and growing. He continues to build revenue streams in hospitality, brand partnerships, and fanfare.

Key Highlights: Cookbooks, TV Shows, Restaurant Brand Partnerships.

2. Vikas Khanna – Net Worth: ₹85 Crore

Vikas Khanna is a Michelin star chef and internationally recognized culinary director/ celebrity chef. He is most known for MasterChef India, and his popular New York restaurant Juloon. He has also authored several bestselling cookbooks and started several charitable initiatives.

Key Highlights: Michelin Star, MasterChef India, Juloon, Charity.

3. Ranveer Brar – Net Worth: ₹50 Crore

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is a television personality who has hosted Snack Attack, and The Great Indian Rasoi, and continues to open new restaurants both nationally and internationally, adding to his wealth. Brar is also an author and security of new chefs into the culinary profession.

Key Highlights: TV, Restaurants, Author, Mentor.

4. Kunal Kapur – Net Worth: ₹40 Crore

Kunal Kapur is a renowned chef that rose to fame with MasterChef India. The chef has multiple restaurant ownership with ‘The Indian Grill.’ Kunal also has a successful YouTube Channel and has millions of followers and shares his recipes and creations.

Key Highlights: MasterChef India, YouTube Channel, Restaurant Ownership.

5. Manish Mehrotra – ₹35 Crore

Manish Mehrotra is the executive chef at the acclaimed restaurant, Indian Accent in New Delhi, India. He is known for his modernity and innovation of Indian cuisine, his behaviorism with the public, and unusual language in his fluent writing to justify the indiginity.

Key highlights: Indian Accent Executive Chef, International Living Legends, Unique Indian cuisine.

6. Ritu Dalmia – ₹30 Crore

Ritu Dalmia made a name for herself with Italian cuisine by opening her well-known restaurant Diva in New Delhi. Ritu has demonstrated that she is an exceptional chef as a guest chef on television, through cookbooks, and her positive reviews in the press. Her achievement of exceptional culinary skills put Ritu in position to be recognized as one of the most famous woman chefs in India.

Key Highlights: Diva Restaurant, Guest Chef Television, Cookbooks.

7. Saransh Goila – ₹25 Crore

Saransh Goila is a young, very talented chef who made a name for himself through his Goila Butter Chicken. Saransh became known on a national level competing in the Master Chef India television show, and follows it up with television appearances on shows related to cooking. Beyond his already known accomplishments, Saransh has established himself as a recognizable food competitor.

Key Highlights: MasterChef India, Goila Butter Chicken, Cooking Shows, Brand Building.

Conclusion: How These Chefs Made Their Money

The richest chefs in India have combined their culinary talents with entrepreneurial thought. Through their restaurants, television appearances, cookbooks, and online content, they have turned their chef’s talents into a multi-million-dollar brand. These chefs continue to impact the Indian food world through cuisine – whether through creative fusion cuisine or traditional dishes they know well.

The net worth estimates provided above are based on publicly available data and may vary depending on various sources. These figures are approximations and are intended for informational purposes only.

