Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: All You Need to Know About Guru Purab – Date, Timings, History, and Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025, also known as Guru Purab, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Learn about the date, timings, history, and religious significance of this important Sikh festival.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: All You Need to Know About Guru Purab – Date, Timings, History, and Significance

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 15:10:54 IST

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: All You Need to Know About Guru Purab – Date, Timings, History, and Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab) is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and, in 2025, will be observed on November 5th (Wednesday). Gurpurab is a significant holy day for all Sikhs and is celebrated with prayer, parades, and food for the community. 

Date and Timing

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday). Due to the nature of Gurudwara celebrations and how each Gurudwara varies in timing and other activities, be aware that most Gurudwaras will start the day with early morning prayers and continue to offer food to the community throughout the day. [Please remember that the timing may alter based on region and check your local calendar whenever available. ]

Background and Significance

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 C.E. in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi (now called Nankana Sahib, near Lahore). Guru Nanak Dev Ji inwardly recognized One God, that all people were created equal, living an honest virtuous life, and all serving the community without selfish intentions are the main principles Guru Nanak exemplified in principle and practice. Gurpurab celebrations focus mostly on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, but appreciate Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of peace and compassion and social justice implied in his to teach as well. [Note: While this is a Kartik (full-moon) observance, details may differ from source, however the action for this event recognizes Guru Nanak’s birth and its spirit and tenets of all his teachings.

Key Events and Observances  

1. Akhand Path: 48 hours of continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib ahead of Gurpurab.  

2. Nagarkirtan: A public procession beginning at dawn, led by the Panj Pyare, which until dusk of reciting hymns of praise and the majority of the kirtan travelling to the Gurudwara.  

3. Prabhat Pheris: Circular prayers at the Gurudwara early in the morning and led by the Panj Pyare, where community gathers to join in reading Gurbani together and share in kirtan.  

4. Langar: A meal served free to the community at the Gurudwara which symbolizes equality for all members of the community that attend.  

5. Community Prayer and Kirtan: The involvement of Sikhs who have taken on allegiance of Sikhi, men and women regardless of age, gathering to share in Guru’s Gurbani along the theme of humility and service to others.

How celebrations vary

Many activities and celebrations happen in various communities across the country as a part of Gurpurab celebrations but may differ in size and style. Most gurdwaras will gather large crowds, while families may observe the holiday at home and provide a prayer or a langar style meal. Some even may plan street processions, and host special programs to celebrate, in their local tration. 

Helpful hints for people attending

  • Check the schedule: Is there an evening or morning prabhat pheri? When is langar served? Once you know this, be sure to respect the schedule.
  • Dress appropriately and you should try to arrive as early as possible to avoid congestion especially if you’ve visited a larger city.
  • Be respectful and keep hold of the sanctity: this means take your shoes off, cover your head, wash your hands, and be a little quiet while in prayer.
  • Expect crowded buses or subway service if you are traveling to a major gurudwara. Also, make sure you plan enough time for your travel as well.

Why is this still relevant today

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a vivid reminder of faith, community service and standards of equality and compassion. It calls upon communities of all backgrounds to consider an inclusive way of life, and to help others.

This article is for informational purposes only. Dates and timings may vary by region. Readers should verify local announcements from Sikh authorities or community organizations before planning celebrations.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: All You Need to Know About Guru Purab – Date, Timings, History, and Significance

