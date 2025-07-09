The Real India? Polish Travel Vloggers Showcase Trash and Filth Near Taj Mahal, Spark Online Debate

A video made by Polish travel vloggers has gone viral on social media. It shows garbage and dirty water near the back side of the Taj Mahal.

The video was shot near the Yamuna River in Agra, and people online are now talking about how clean India really is and what kind of image it gives to tourists.

Taj Mahal Backdrop Shows Trash and Tourists’ Disgust

The Instagram reel was uploaded by the user @podroznikdowynajecia and quickly gained traction.

In the clip, tourists are seen walking past mounds of trash, while a woman covers her nose with a scarf due to the overpowering stench.

Tourists in the video can be heard saying, “Where is the Taj Mahal? It stinks terribly. Worse than Chennai.”

While some viewers were disturbed by the imagery, others defended India, accusing the vloggers of intentionally spotlighting its flaws.

Polish Vloggers Clarify Intentions Behind the Video

Some people started saying that the vlog was made just to shame India in front of the world.

But the vloggers explained in their caption that they didn’t mean to insult or disrespect the country.

“India is a great country. We would never think to hate this great part of the world. There are many clean and beautiful places. We plan to return soon and share videos from this better side of India,” they clarified.

Their response sparked further debate, dividing online users between those offended and others who saw value in the criticism.

Mixed Reactions Online Over India’s Image and Tourism

Some users took strong objection to the content, questioning the motive behind filming neglected areas.

One commenter wrote, “I get it, some places are filthy. But why seek out filth? Why go where there are no roads? Why follow the stench? It’s like going to a nasty sewage and sit there and complain about the smell. Just visit the good places maybe, and not the landfills.”

Another added, “Your behaviour is more disgusting than the level of mess you’re so judgy about.”

A third said, “I don’t understand the point of this video. As a tourist why would you specifically go to a place filled with garbage, make a video of it and share it?”

One more user made the tourist remember the history of Polish mass murders, ‘History time many years ago polish people was getting mass murdered in their own country and guess what they no country was ready to take them as refugees and guess what they traveled all the way to India and one of the Indian king gave them shelter now this people’.

