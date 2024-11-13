Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

An eight-year-old buffalo from Haryana, Anmol has emerged a star in the livestock world; it has grabbed attention for its exceptional size and jaw-dropping valuation of Rs 23 crore. It weighs an astonishing 1500 kilograms and has made waves not just at the Pushkar Mela but also at some very crucial events like the All-India Farmers’ Fair in Meerut, where it gained itself a huge following.

The fact that it is huge and can further earn its owner a lot of money makes the animal a sensation. The buffalo semen fetches handsome prices for breeding purposes. At Rs 250 per semen extraction, one batch alone can help breed 300 to 900 cattle. The side business reaps in a steady Rs 4 to 5 lakh for Anmol’s owner, Gill, each month. The demand for semen from Anmol is indeed indicative of its excellent genetics and fabulous lineage.

Anmol’s daily care routine matches its grandeur. The upkeep of the buffalo costs around Rs 1,500 a day, considering it enjoys a special diet comprising dry fruits, bananas, pomegranates, milk, eggs, and even supplements like oil cake, green fodder, and desi ghee. For staying in peak health, Anmol is bathed twice a day in a special mixture of almond and mustard oil.

This star buffalo has been offered deals of Rs 23 crore, and Gill of course, is going to sell his favorite companion to no one. Anmol is like a brother to Gill and is definitely going to be not sold. The animal is more than just monetary gain. It is rather a badge of pride and success in the agricultural sector.

With remarkable presence, enormous value, and a highly profitable sideline, Anmol has truly proven to become a symbol of achievement in Haryana’s agricultural kingdom. Such a giant buffalo epitomizes the heights of livestock while bearing testimony to the extraordinary fusion of tradition, business, and care in India’s farming sector.

ALSO READ: Night Cycling Grows In Popularity Across Chinese Cities

Filed under

Anmol buffalo Anmol buffalo price buffalo semen breeding Haryana buffalo Livestock Pushkar Mela 2024 Pushkar Mela buffalo Rs 23 crore buffalo
