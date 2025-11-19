‘Ultimate Swiggy Dad’: Delivery Partner Teaching Daughter During Breaks Melts Hearts Online, Watch Viral Video

A heartwarming video of a Swiggy delivery partner teaching his young daughter between orders has resurfaced online, once again winning hearts across social media. Dubbed the “Ultimate Swiggy Dad,” the father is seen turning every free moment during his delivery shifts into a classroom, a gesture that has moved thousands and sparked widespread admiration.

The viral clip shows the delivery partner, dressed in his Swiggy uniform, sitting beside an elevator in a residential building. His daughter sits next to him as he patiently helps her with her studies while waiting for his next order. According to the post, he carries his daughter along during deliveries and teaches her wherever they stop on the road, in corridors, or outside apartments ensuring she never misses learning time.

The caption accompanying the video praises the father’s determination, noting how he manages work and parenting with unwavering dedication. It highlights how he holds his daughter through long hours, keeps a smile despite hardships, and prioritises her education above all else. The clip also carries an emotional message: “A father’s only wish is to provide his children everything that they couldn’t have.”

The video has gained over seven lakh views, with netizens pouring in heartfelt comments. One user wrote, “Gajra in her hair. God bless them both,” while another added, “One day his daughter will make him proud.” Many praised the father for showcasing real-life resilience and redefining what dedication to a child’s future looks like. Another comment read, “Behind every delivery uniform, there’s a world of love, sacrifice, and hope.”

However, the video also triggered criticism toward Swiggy for its silence on the viral post. Several users questioned why the company had not acknowledged the clip. One commented, “On useless posts they crack jokes, but here they’re silent.” Another added, “So many people tagging @swiggyindia, and they don’t even respond.”

Despite the mixed responses, the “Ultimate Swiggy Dad” has struck a chord nationwide reminding viewers that fatherhood often expresses itself not through words, but through quiet acts of love, sacrifice, and persistence.

