LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

A bride and groom’s unique wedding entry went viral after white sheets on the floor made viewers mistake them for “dead bodies.” The illusion shocked the internet for a moment before revealing an air-filled tunnel. The clip has over 7 million views and hilarious reactions.

A wedding video has gone viral after a bride and groom’s dramatic entry. (Photo: IG/ghantaa)
A wedding video has gone viral after a bride and groom’s dramatic entry. (Photo: IG/ghantaa)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 17, 2025 19:14:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

A wedding video has gone viral after a bride and groom’s dramatic entry left the internet horrified for a split second. The unusual setup, captured in a now-viral Instagram reel, had viewers thinking they were witnessing something straight out of a horror film before realising it was all just a creative wedding stunt.

The clip begins with the couple preparing to walk down the aisle, but what instantly grabs everyone’s attention are several white sheet-like layers spread across the floor. At first glance, the scene resembles “dead bodies” wrapped in white shrouds. The eerie visual sparked a moment of collective shock online, with many users rewatching the video to confirm what they had seen.

Fortunately, the chilling sight wasn’t what it appeared to be. The white sheets were actually air-filled props designed to slowly inflate and form a tunnel-like passage for the bride and groom. As the layers rose, they created a dramatic walkway, through which the couple made their grand entry hand in hand all while cameras flashed around them.

Watch video here:



The video’s overlay text perfectly captured the internet’s reaction: “Yes, I thought. You thought. We thought.” With over 7 million views, the comment section overflowed with humorous takes and relieved reactions.

One user wrote, “RIP… oh sorry! Congratulations.” Another joked, “Damn boy, this scared me. I literally thought somebody died at the wedding.”
 Others chimed in with comments like, “Mujhe laga lashe bicha di hai,” and “Kya kya natak chalu ho gaye aaj kal.”

Someone even quipped, “Tum logon ko agar shaadi karni hai toh meri laash se guzarna hoga.”

While the wedding prop was meant to create a standout moment, it instead triggered a hilarious wave of online confusion and second-hand panic. But once the illusion broke, viewers couldn’t help but laugh at their own reactions.

ALSO READ: ‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 7:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bride groom entry viraldeadly wedding entry videoviral videoviral wedding video

RELATED News

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

Who Is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Waves Indian Flag At Nepal Concert, Says ‘Will Do It Again’ After Facing Heat

‘Kyun Bana Rahe Ho News?’ Lalu Prasad Yadav Once Gave A Death Stare And Snapped At Son Tejashwi Yadav After He Disrespected Him In Front Of Media

Meet Nawab Hamid Ali Khan Who Had A Private Train, Private Station- And A Platform Inside His Home

How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

‘Future Leader’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Tejashwi Yadav After Bihar Poll Setback, Flags EVM Issues

Elon Musk To Give Tough Competition To WhatsApp, Arattai, Launches X Chat: All You Need To Know

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

Ashok Gehlot Dubs PM Modi Over His Split In Congress Jibe As ‘Baseless’, Says He Should Look At ‘His Own House’

Meet Man, One Of Richest Indians In UAE, Who Lost His Father At A Young Age, Sold Books On Footpaths, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs…

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Mumbai Tour: Additional Tickets Released For December 14 Wankhede Stadium Show- Check Price Details Inside

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

Top 5 Countries With the Largest Gold Reserves: Check India’s Global Rank

Is Your Pension Getting Doubled? Use This 8th Pay Commission Calculator To See If You Can Hit ₹50,000!

Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Holdings Announces the Official Launch of the GTBS Digital Ecosystem on December 25

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video
‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video
‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video
‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

QUICK LINKS