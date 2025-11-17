‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

A wedding video has gone viral after a bride and groom’s dramatic entry left the internet horrified for a split second. The unusual setup, captured in a now-viral Instagram reel, had viewers thinking they were witnessing something straight out of a horror film before realising it was all just a creative wedding stunt.

The clip begins with the couple preparing to walk down the aisle, but what instantly grabs everyone’s attention are several white sheet-like layers spread across the floor. At first glance, the scene resembles “dead bodies” wrapped in white shrouds. The eerie visual sparked a moment of collective shock online, with many users rewatching the video to confirm what they had seen.

Fortunately, the chilling sight wasn’t what it appeared to be. The white sheets were actually air-filled props designed to slowly inflate and form a tunnel-like passage for the bride and groom. As the layers rose, they created a dramatic walkway, through which the couple made their grand entry hand in hand all while cameras flashed around them.

Watch video here:







The video’s overlay text perfectly captured the internet’s reaction: “Yes, I thought. You thought. We thought.” With over 7 million views, the comment section overflowed with humorous takes and relieved reactions.

One user wrote, “RIP… oh sorry! Congratulations.” Another joked, “Damn boy, this scared me. I literally thought somebody died at the wedding.”

Others chimed in with comments like, “Mujhe laga lashe bicha di hai,” and “Kya kya natak chalu ho gaye aaj kal.”

Someone even quipped, “Tum logon ko agar shaadi karni hai toh meri laash se guzarna hoga.”

While the wedding prop was meant to create a standout moment, it instead triggered a hilarious wave of online confusion and second-hand panic. But once the illusion broke, viewers couldn’t help but laugh at their own reactions.

