LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

An Indian techie’s post praising a 2–6 AM work routine sparked a major online debate. While some praised the quiet hours for deep focus, others criticised it for promoting sleep deprivation and unhealthy hustle culture, sharing their own mixed experiences.

Indian techie’s post praising a 2–6 AM work routine sparked a major online debate. (Photo: X/Kartikey Verma)
Indian techie’s post praising a 2–6 AM work routine sparked a major online debate. (Photo: X/Kartikey Verma)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 17, 2025 18:47:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

A young Indian techie has triggered a lively online debate after claiming that working between 2:00 am and 6:00 am is the ultimate productivity hack. His post, shared on X, drew both admiration and criticism, reigniting conversations around hustle culture, sleep deprivation, and work-life balance in the tech world.

Kartikey Verma, the founding engineer at Sendit Zone, posted a late-night photograph of himself working, captioned: “There’s something about 2–6am. The world sleeps, distractions die, and the work finally breathes.” The post quickly spread across X and LinkedIn, amassing thousands of reactions.

While many praised the idea of uninterrupted “deep work” hours, others slammed it as an unhealthy glorification of sleeplessness. Supporters argued that the silence of early-morning hours boosts creativity and focus. Critics, however, warned that the habit could seriously harm both mental and physical health.

One user wrote, “This is giving main character syndrome but also lowkey relatable ngl… but don’t romanticise sleep deprivation bro.” Another cautioned, “Trust me, I tried this for one week I completely ruined my mental and physical health.”

Some users shared how their own routines evolved with age. “I used to do that in my 20s, but now at 35 I’m switching to early mornings,” one commenter wrote, explaining a shift from a 1–4 am routine to a 4–8 am one. Another added, “Even if you start working at 4 am till 9 or 10, you already get a head start.”

Others resonated with Verma’s sentiment about late-night clarity. “I also excel in the late nights total silence and real clear thinking,” a user posted, while another shared, “I used to be a night owl, now transitioning to an early bird it’s more productive, I guess.”

Verma, who previously worked with Warmwind OS, has not responded to the mixed reactions, but his post has clearly struck a chord with India’s tech community highlighting the growing tension between productivity culture and the need for healthier lifestyle habits.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: whether it’s 2–6 am deep-work sessions or 4 am early-bird routines, the internet remains deeply divided on what truly defines productivity in the modern work era.

ALSO READ: Meet Nawab Hamid Ali Khan Who Had A Private Train, Private Station- And A Platform Inside His Home

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 6:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: late-night productivitynight shift work culturetechie viral postwork routine

RELATED News

Meet Nawab Hamid Ali Khan Who Had A Private Train, Private Station- And A Platform Inside His Home

Shocking Act Caught On Video: Sri Lankan Man Stalks, Exposes Private Parts In Broad Daylight After Female Foreign Tourist Refuses His SEX Proposal: ‘He Had The Audacity To…’

Would You Pay Rs 600 For A Hug? China’s ‘Man Mum’ Trend Says Yes

Employee Quits Saying, “I do not …” On Reddit, Asked To Mark WFH As Leave

WATCH: “I Don’t Care” Jimmy Wales Walks Out In Under A Minute After Host Questions His ‘Founder’ Title; Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

‘Future Leader’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Tejashwi Yadav After Bihar Poll Setback, Flags EVM Issues

Elon Musk To Give Tough Competition To WhatsApp, Arattai, Launches X Chat: All You Need To Know

Gurugram Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From 22nd Floor Balcony After Digital Lock Traps Him Inside

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

Who Is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Waves Indian Flag At Nepal Concert, Says ‘Will Do It Again’ After Facing Heat

Ashok Gehlot Dubs PM Modi Over His Split In Congress Jibe As ‘Baseless’, Says He Should Look At ‘His Own House’

Meet Man, One Of Richest Indians In UAE, Who Lost His Father At A Young Age, Sold Books On Footpaths, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs…

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Mumbai Tour: Additional Tickets Released For December 14 Wankhede Stadium Show- Check Price Details Inside

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

‘Kyun Bana Rahe Ho News?’ Lalu Prasad Yadav Once Gave A Death Stare And Snapped At Son Tejashwi Yadav After He Disrespected Him In Front Of Media

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate
‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate
‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate
‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

QUICK LINKS