‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

A young Indian techie has triggered a lively online debate after claiming that working between 2:00 am and 6:00 am is the ultimate productivity hack. His post, shared on X, drew both admiration and criticism, reigniting conversations around hustle culture, sleep deprivation, and work-life balance in the tech world.

Kartikey Verma, the founding engineer at Sendit Zone, posted a late-night photograph of himself working, captioned: “There’s something about 2–6am. The world sleeps, distractions die, and the work finally breathes.” The post quickly spread across X and LinkedIn, amassing thousands of reactions.

While many praised the idea of uninterrupted “deep work” hours, others slammed it as an unhealthy glorification of sleeplessness. Supporters argued that the silence of early-morning hours boosts creativity and focus. Critics, however, warned that the habit could seriously harm both mental and physical health.

There’s something about 2-6am.

— Kartikey Verma (@KartikeyStack) November 15, 2025

One user wrote, “This is giving main character syndrome but also lowkey relatable ngl… but don’t romanticise sleep deprivation bro.” Another cautioned, “Trust me, I tried this for one week I completely ruined my mental and physical health.”

Some users shared how their own routines evolved with age. “I used to do that in my 20s, but now at 35 I’m switching to early mornings,” one commenter wrote, explaining a shift from a 1–4 am routine to a 4–8 am one. Another added, “Even if you start working at 4 am till 9 or 10, you already get a head start.”

Others resonated with Verma’s sentiment about late-night clarity. “I also excel in the late nights total silence and real clear thinking,” a user posted, while another shared, “I used to be a night owl, now transitioning to an early bird it’s more productive, I guess.”

Verma, who previously worked with Warmwind OS, has not responded to the mixed reactions, but his post has clearly struck a chord with India’s tech community highlighting the growing tension between productivity culture and the need for healthier lifestyle habits.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: whether it’s 2–6 am deep-work sessions or 4 am early-bird routines, the internet remains deeply divided on what truly defines productivity in the modern work era.

