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Home > Offbeat News > Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Maa Kalratri: The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, is being observed on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Devotees across the country are offering prayers and observing fasts on this auspicious day, which is believed to remove fear and negativity.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside (Via Facebook)
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 25, 2026 08:28:52 IST

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Maa Kalratri: The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, is being observed on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Devotees across the country are offering prayers and observing fasts on this auspicious day, which is believed to remove fear and negativity.

According to the Hindu calendar, the day holds special spiritual importance, with several key timings guiding rituals and prayers. On day 7th wear royal blue or orange to symbolize energy, protection, and devotion.

Tithi, Nakshatra And Yoga

As per the Panchang, the day falls on Shukla Paksha Saptami, which remains effective until around 1:52 PM, after which the Ashtami tithi begins.

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The Mrigashira Nakshatra is in effect till approximately 5:34 PM, while the Saubhagya Yoga continues for most of the day, making it favourable for religious activities.

Sunrise, Sunset And Other Timings

Sunrise: 6:20 AM
Sunset: 6:34 PM

These timings are considered important for planning daily puja and rituals.

Significance Of Navratri Day 7

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, one of the fiercest forms of Goddess Durga. Worshipping her is believed to protect devotees from evil forces and bring courage and strength.

Chaitra Navratri, which began on March 19, will conclude on March 27 with Ram Navami.

Why This Day Is Important

Navratri’s seventh day is considered highly powerful for spiritual growth. Devotees perform special पूजा, offer bhog, and chant mantras to seek protection and blessings. The day is also seen as ideal for removing obstacles and negative energies from life.

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

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