Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story donald trump Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

A shocking incident has come to light from Kanpur, where a young man allegedly harassed a girl inside a cinema hall during the screening of the film “Dhurandhar 2”.

Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening (Photo: X)
Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 24, 2026 18:30:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

A disturbing incident has been reported from Kanpur, where a young man allegedly harassed a girl inside a cinema hall during a screening of “Dhurandhar 2.” The episode occurred on Monday night at Gurudev Palace Talkies in the Rawatpur area.

As per reports, the accused was seated next to the girl and allegedly exploited the dimly lit environment inside the theatre to misbehave with her. When the girl resisted and raised an alarm, nearby viewers quickly became aware of the situation.

Audience members in the hall reportedly overpowered the accused and thrashed him, leading to panic among moviegoers, with several people rushing out amid the commotion. Outside the theatre, the girl’s father confronted the accused, slapped him, and later handed him over to the police.

You Might Be Interested In

Videos recorded by bystanders have since surfaced online and are rapidly going viral. The footage shows the accused being confronted and assaulted following the alleged harassment, triggering strong reactions on social media.

Responding to one such viral post on X, the Kanpur Nagar Police stated that an investigation is underway. They also noted that no formal complaint has been filed yet and assured that appropriate legal action will be taken once a written complaint is received.

The incident has drawn widespread reactions online, with many users supporting the girl’s father for taking a stand. Others have called for stricter security measures in cinema halls, including enhanced surveillance through CCTV and better staff monitoring to ensure public safety.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhurandhar 2viral videoViral video in Kanpur

RELATED News

How To Download GTA 5 Supercar For Free? Rockstar Games Is Giving A Freebie Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Check Last Date Here To Claim The Offer

Internet Says ‘Zero Civic Sense’: Woman Forces Young Son To Urinate In Coconut Shell, Dumps It On Road, Video Goes Viral

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was With The Nashik Astrologer Before His Arrest In Sex Video Case? Shocking Information Revealed

24 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

‘This Feels Like Disney’: 7 Dogs Travel 17 KM to Escape Kidnappers, 1 Brave Corgi Leads Daring Return Home in Real-Life Movie Moment- What Happened Next Will Surprise You

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Who is Kal Somani — Everything You Need to Know About Rajasthan Royals’ New Owner

Trump And PM Modi Discuss West Asia Conflict In First Call Since Raging War, Stress On Keeping Strait Of Hormuz Open

‘Free Bus Service To Men, ₹2,000 Aid For Women Heads’: AIADMK Announces BIG Poll Promises In Manifesto Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks

Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander

Passive Euthanasia vs Active Euthanasia Explained As Harish Rana’s Landmark Case In India Comes To An End After 13 Years Of Life In Coma

Foreign Travel Insurance Guide: A List of Vital Documents for Immigration and Customs This Vacation Season

Instagram Update: Rolls Out New Feature To Record Carousel Post—Follow These Simple Steps To Get Started

Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’
Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’
Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’
Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

QUICK LINKS