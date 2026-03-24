Viral Video: Father Beats Man Who Harassed His Daughter During Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Kanpur, People Reacted Saying ‘Real Dhurandhar In The Theatre’

A disturbing incident has been reported from Kanpur, where a young man allegedly harassed a girl inside a cinema hall during a screening of “Dhurandhar 2.” The episode occurred on Monday night at Gurudev Palace Talkies in the Rawatpur area.

As per reports, the accused was seated next to the girl and allegedly exploited the dimly lit environment inside the theatre to misbehave with her. When the girl resisted and raised an alarm, nearby viewers quickly became aware of the situation.

Audience members in the hall reportedly overpowered the accused and thrashed him, leading to panic among moviegoers, with several people rushing out amid the commotion. Outside the theatre, the girl’s father confronted the accused, slapped him, and later handed him over to the police.

UP – In Kanpur, a man sitting in the adjacent seat harassed a young woman who had come to watch Dhurandhar-2. As soon as they stepped out of the hall, the woman’s father beat up the accused and handed him over to the police.

pic.twitter.com/J9qbsDUdok — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 24, 2026

Videos recorded by bystanders have since surfaced online and are rapidly going viral. The footage shows the accused being confronted and assaulted following the alleged harassment, triggering strong reactions on social media.

Responding to one such viral post on X, the Kanpur Nagar Police stated that an investigation is underway. They also noted that no formal complaint has been filed yet and assured that appropriate legal action will be taken once a written complaint is received.

The incident has drawn widespread reactions online, with many users supporting the girl’s father for taking a stand. Others have called for stricter security measures in cinema halls, including enhanced surveillance through CCTV and better staff monitoring to ensure public safety.

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