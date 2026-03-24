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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

Monalisa revealed that she is considering returning to her hometown. She also made serious allegations against Sanoj Mishra, claiming that he behaved inappropriately and touched her without consent multiple times during filming.

VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director (Photo: ANI)
VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 24, 2026 18:05:07 IST

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Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

Sanoj Mishra is an Indian director and screenwriter known for tackling politically and socially sensitive themes, a choice that has often sparked public controversy. Originally from Uttar Pradesh and now based in Mumbai, he has been active in the film industry for nearly 30 years. His notable works include Gandhigiri, Ram Ki Janmabhoomi, and The Diary of West Bengal.

Recently, he came into the spotlight for casting Monalisa Bhosale—a young garland seller who gained viral fame during the Maha Kumbh Mela—in his upcoming film The Diary of Manipur. However, the project has become embroiled in controversy.

At a press conference, Monalisa revealed that she is considering returning to her hometown. She also made serious allegations against Mishra, claiming that he behaved inappropriately and touched her without consent multiple times during filming. She shared these accusations while breaking down in tears at an event held in Kochi.

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She was accompanied by her husband, Farman Khan, during the press interaction. Monalisa said she had informed her family about the incident, but they initially dismissed it as part of her first film experience, leaving her unable to speak out at the time.

According to her, the alleged incidents took place before she turned 18. She is now considering filing a formal complaint against the director and is also weighing the possibility of returning home.

Monalisa and Farman Khan, who recently got married in Kerala, are currently living there. Although she has expressed a desire to go back to her hometown, she said it would be difficult. She also mentioned that they have recently been receiving threats to their lives.

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Tags: Kumbh GirlMonalisaMonalisa BhosleSanoj Mishra

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Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

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Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

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Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’
Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’
Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’
Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

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