‘Sundar Poonam’ Based On Real Story? Sanya Malhotra Film Inspired From Megalaya Honeymoon Case- Check Facts, First Look Out

Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Rawal are set to lead Prime Video’s upcoming film Sundar Poonam, which has officially gone on floors and is likely to release in the latter half of the year. The first teaser, unveiled at a recent Mumbai event, suggests that the crime thriller draws inspiration from the 2025 Meghalaya honeymoon murder case.

Directed by Pulkit, the film—based on true events—promises a dark, intense narrative with Sanya at its core. While the makers have not explicitly confirmed the real-life connection, the teaser strongly hints that the story isn’t entirely fictional.

According to the official synopsis, the plot follows a newlywed couple who mysteriously disappear during their honeymoon in Kashmir. As the search unfolds, a disturbing truth emerges about the bride, Poonam—her obsessive love, troubled past, and hidden secrets dragging everyone into a dangerous spiral.

About Sundar Poonam Teaser

The teaser introduces Sanya Malhotra as Poonam, seen dressed as a bride in a striking red lehenga adorned with traditional jewellery. In one moment, she appears alone in a room, ignoring a barrage of calls and messages on her phone. In another, she calmly applies lipstick while smiling at her reflection, hinting at a dual personality. Names like Sundar and Raju flashing on her phone suggest concealed identities and a layered storyline.

Adding to the intrigue, the teaser is accompanied by a fictional news-style voiceover reporting that a newly married couple from Chandigarh has gone missing in Kashmir seven days into their honeymoon, with both local and Chandigarh police launching a joint search operation.

The real-life case that appears to have inspired the film dates back to May 2025, when Indore-based couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya’s Cherrapunji. Days later, Raja’s decomposed body was discovered, leading to a deeper investigation. What initially seemed like an accident or abduction soon turned into a murder case, with Sonam allegedly orchestrating her husband’s killing with the help of hired assassins. One of the key suspects was reportedly her rumoured boyfriend, Raj Singh Kushwaha.

About Sundar Poonam

Sundar Poonam, written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit, spans diverse locations—from the snowy landscapes of Kashmir to the deserts of Rajasthan. Produced by Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra under Tips Films Limited and Abundantia Entertainment, the film also features Aditya Seal in a key role.