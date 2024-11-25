Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know, Date, Time, Significance And Rituals

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 is on November 26. Learn about its rituals, significance, and how fasting on this day can bring prosperity and blessings.

Utpanna Ekadashi marks the beginning of the Ekadashi fasting tradition, celebrated with devotion and reverence by Hindus across the world. In 2024, this sacred occasion falls on November 26, with the Ekadashi Tithi beginning at 1:01 AM on November 26 and concluding at 3:47 AM on November 27. It is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Margashirsha month and comes after Devutthana Ekadashi.

Significance of Utpanna Ekadashi

Utpanna Ekadashi is steeped in legend. It is said that Lord Vishnu was deep in meditation when the demon Mura attempted to attack him. In this critical moment, Goddess Ekadashi appeared and, with her bravery and valor, vanquished the demon. To honor her heroic act, devotees worship Goddess Ekadashi on this day. The day is also significant for praying to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, as it is believed that fasting and worshipping on this day can bring prosperity, wealth, and longevity into the lives of the devotees.

Rituals of Utpanna Ekadashi 2024

Devotees celebrate Utpanna Ekadashi with sincere rituals and fasting. The day begins with an early morning bath, followed by the preparation of yellow sweets as yellow is considered the favorite color of Lord Vishnu. Devotees also perform Lakshmi worship, seeking blessings for prosperity. One of the significant rituals on this day is the watering of the peepul tree, which holds deep spiritual significance and is believed to attract positive energies.

Many devotees also observe a strict fast throughout the day, refraining from food and water to purify the body and mind. The fast is believed to help devotees gain spiritual rewards and the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

A Holistic Day of Spirituality and Devotion

Utpanna Ekadashi is not just about fasting, but about aligning the body and soul with higher spiritual energies. It is an occasion to express gratitude, seek blessings for wealth and well-being, and experience the peace that comes with devotion.

ALSO READ: Down Memory Lane : Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis Say Goodbye Amid Changing Transport Trends