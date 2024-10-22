Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
VFS Global To Launch Indonesia E-visa On Arrival Service For Indians & 96 Others

VFS Global is set to laVFS Global is set to launch a new e-Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) service for Indian citizens and 96 other nationalities starting in December 2024.

VFS Global To Launch Indonesia E-visa On Arrival Service For Indians & 96 Others

VFS Global is set to launch a new e-Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) service for Indian citizens and 96 other nationalities starting in December 2024. This initiative is part of Indonesia’s strategy to enhance tourism and investment by simplifying visa procedures.

The Directorate General of Immigration, under Indonesia’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights, has partnered with VFS Global to streamline the visa application process. “Our aim is to facilitate travel to Indonesia, thereby promoting tourism and investment,” stated the visa provider.

Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global, expressed excitement about the new service: “Indonesia is a highly sought-after destination for travelers worldwide, and we are thrilled to introduce a service that makes the visa application process faster, easier, and more convenient.”

Features of the New e-VoA Service

The e-Visa on Arrival service will enable travelers to apply for their visa online, significantly reducing wait times at the airport. It will cater to both tourists and business travelers. VFS Global will offer multilingual support via email and live assistance in seven languages, including English, Mandarin, and Arabic.

Supported Languages:

  • English
  • Mandarin
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Arabic
  • German
  • French

Silmy Karim, the Director General of Immigration, stated, “Through our collaboration with VFS Global, we aim to effectively increase foreign arrivals, leveraging the network and digital platforms of our partners.”

Visa Options for Indian Citizens

Indian citizens planning to visit Indonesia have a variety of visa options based on their purpose and duration of stay:

  • Transit Visa: Valid for 14 days, suitable for those passing through Indonesia to another destination.
  • Visit Visa: Required for tourism, business, or socioeconomic exchanges, valid for 60 days with the possibility of extensions.
  • Limited Stay Visa: For work, investment, or family visits, requires approval from the Directorate General of Immigration.
  • Diplomatic Visa: For holders of diplomatic or service passports, valid for six months with official letters for approval.
  • Visa on Arrival: Available for Indian travelers upon arrival in Indonesia, valid for 30 days and extendable under certain conditions, applicable for tourism, family visits, conferences, and cultural exchanges.

Tourist Visa Options

Indonesia offers various tourist visa types based on the length of stay and purpose:

  • Type B1 – 30 Days:
    • Stay: Up to 30 days, extendable for an additional 30 days.
    • Cost: Rp500,000 (approximately Rs 2,557).
    • Requirements: Valid passport, outbound ticket from Indonesia.
  • Type D1 (1 Year):
    • Stay: Up to 60 days per entry.
    • Cost: IDR 3,000,000 (approximately Rs 15,344).
    • Requirements: Valid passport, proof of living expenses, supporting documents.
  • Type D1 (2 Years):
    • Stay: Up to 60 days per entry.
    • Cost: IDR 6,000,000 (approximately Rs 30,689).
    • Requirements: Similar to Type D1 (1 Year).
  • Type D1 (5 Years):
    • Stay: Up to 60 days per entry.
    • Cost: IDR 15,000,000 (approximately Rs 76,723).
    • Requirements: Similar to Type D1 (1 Year).

Indonesia’s Tourism Goals for 2024

Indonesia aims to attract 14 million visitors by the end of 2024, building on the 9.92 million arrivals recorded from January to August 2024. To support this goal, VFS Global has partnered with Emirates to facilitate the e-VoA service for Emirates passengers.

Dedicated counters have been established in key locations, including Dubai, Mumbai, and Shanghai, to assist with the e-VoA process, with plans to open another center in Australia soon.

