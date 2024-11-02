VIRAL: Doctor Faces Backlash Online For Giving Condom To A Beggar Saying Best Way To Help

Originally shared on X by a user named Duryodhan, the post has since been taken down. The footage shows the doctor approaching the woman on the sidewalk, where he gives her a condom rather than money or food. The situation is further intensified when the toddler beside her tries to reach for it.

A doctor is facing significant backlash after sharing a contentious video on social media that many found offensive. In the clip, posted on October 31, the doctor approaches a woman holding a young child during Diwali and, instead of offering her help, hands her a condom. The video quickly spread online, sparking outrage.

The video caption, “Best way to help roadside beggars,” was intended as a statement on family planning and financial stability. However, it drew sharp criticism for its perceived insensitivity, with numerous viewers expressing disapproval.

One user commented, “This is highly offensive. Turning someone’s struggles into content without consent is unacceptable. As a doctor, do you really think it’s right to shame her like this?”

This is extremely inappropriate and offensive. You made a content out of her suffering. You used it without CONSENT . As a doctor or responsible citizen , Do you think it’s okay to shame her for fun ? It’s shameful enough for anyone , but it’s rather disappointing from a doctor — Koushik Chatterjee (@Koushik92118686) October 31, 2024

Another stated, “This shows a lack of empathy. There’s a difference between raising awareness and belittling people—grow up.” A third user added, “Your intentions may have been good, but the execution was deeply lacking in compassion.”

One person noted, “If this was meant to promote contraception, it missed the mark entirely.” Finally, another individual remarked, “I wasn’t going to comment, but my conscience couldn’t ignore this disturbing video. I expected more understanding from a doctor.”

