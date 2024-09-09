Viral X Post Labels Non-Kannada Speakers As Outsiders, Igniting Controversy

Igniting the topic of Outsiders vs locals to the fore, recently the post on X sparked widespread discussion among netizens.

In this post, a user named Manju declared, “To everyone coming to Bengaluru, You will be treated as OUTSIDERS in Bengaluru if you don’t speak Kannada or make an effort to speak Kannada. Write it down, Share it around. We ain’t Joking.” Thus, emphasizing that Bengaluru is for Kannadigas and that other languages would not be welcomed in the city.

Everyone Coming to Bengaluru You will be treated as OUTSIDERS in Bengaluru if you don’t speak Kannada or make an effort to speak Kannada. Write it down, Share it around. We ain’t Joking. BENGALURU BELONGS TO KANNADIGAS PERIOD. — ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ತನಯ (@ManjuKBye) September 6, 2024

Later, this post garnered significant attention, drawing criticism from many users and support from some. With one user saying, “Bengaluru is in India Period. Respecting local culture is one thing but acting superior over it is not acceptable.”

Another echoing similar sentiments said “Respect for local languages is important, but dividing people based on language only fuels negativity. Bengaluru has always been a city of inclusivity, welcoming people from all walks of life. Let’s celebrate diversity, not create barriers.”

However, they were some users who backed this viral, with one elaborating “Lived in Bangalore only 4 months when at IBM. Just keeping my ears open & taking the initiative to speak it with ppl while carrying an Eng-Kan pocket dictionary, I got by easily. Nanu svalpa Kannada matanabadalle. Nanage kelavu padagalu. Curiosity. Respect. That’s all they ask.”

