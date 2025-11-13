Viral video: Foreigner Films Train Sweeper Throwing Garbage On Tracks; Indian Railways Responds

A viral video showing a train sweeper throwing garbage directly onto the railway tracks has sparked outrage online, with many calling out the Indian Railways for hypocrisy under its Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission). The video, recorded by a foreign tourist and shared on Instagram, shows the sweeper cleaning a passenger train compartment before dumping the collected waste out of the moving train.

The clip, posted by Instagram user @backpacker.ben, captures a worker from the On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) sweeping the aisles of an express train. While a few foreign passengers remain seated, the cleaner can be seen gathering trash diligently. However, moments later, he opens the train door and throws the entire pile of garbage directly onto the tracks a practice that drew immediate shock from both the tourist and online viewers.

The foreign tourist, visibly disturbed, records himself describing what he just witnessed and sarcastically captions the video, “This is how they clean trains in India.” The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, with users tagging the Indian Railways and demanding accountability.

An X user, @iNikhilsaini, reshared the clip with the caption:

“Dear Indian Railways, what’s this behaviour? Cleaning the entire coach in front of foreign tourists only to throw all the waste on the tracks this isn’t cleanliness, it’s hypocrisy. If this is your idea of Swachh Bharat, it’s a shameful mockery.”

The Indian Railways’ official handle soon responded, writing:

“We regret the experience you had. Please share your PNR number and mobile number, preferably via DM, to enable us to take immediate action.”

However, instead of pacifying the outrage, the response triggered further criticism, with many users calling it a “template reply” that failed to address the core issue of improper waste management on trains. Several netizens also shared similar experiences, alleging that such practices remain common despite the Railways’ ongoing cleanliness campaigns.

This is not an isolated case. Just days ago, another video surfaced online showing a cleaner tossing an entire bag of waste off a moving train. The recurring incidents have reignited debate on whether India’s rail cleanliness drives are merely performative, with little attention to sustainable waste disposal.

As the video continues to circulate widely, calls are growing for the Indian Railways to take strict action against such practices and ensure proper waste segregation and disposal not just for the sake of optics, but to uphold the true spirit of Swachh Bharat.

