Home > Offbeat > Rishikesh Ruckus: Drunk Women Turn Streets Into Chaos As Locals Cry, 'Kya Mahaul Bana Diya Sheher Ka!'

Rishikesh Ruckus: Drunk Women Turn Streets Into Chaos As Locals Cry, 'Kya Mahaul Bana Diya Sheher Ka!'

Rishikesh’s calm turned chaotic when a group of reportedly drunk women from Moradabad created a public disturbance in Tapovan. Police swiftly intervened to restore order as videos of the incident went viral, reigniting calls for stricter rules on public drinking in spiritual zones.

Drunk Tourists Spark Chaos in Rishikesh, Police Restore Order (Pc: X)
Drunk Tourists Spark Chaos in Rishikesh, Police Restore Order (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 13, 2025 10:37:11 IST

Rishikesh Ruckus: Drunk Women Turn Streets Into Chaos As Locals Cry, 'Kya Mahaul Bana Diya Sheher Ka!'

Rishikesh, a serene location that is commonly referred to as the ‘Yoga Capital of the World’ and also a major pilgrimage site, experienced a little disturbance caused by an incident of public disturbance with great media coverage.

The police intervention scene was caught by an online viral video showing the moment when women, reportedly drunk, created a great disturbance in the Tapovan area, which is a popular place for both tourists and people looking for spiritual growth.

The eyewitness reports and the video confirm that the women were very noisy and disruptive on the street and this caused huge inconvenience to the locals as well as the other visitors.

The event made a public noise, and the people residing in the vicinity were especially displeased, as the occurrence took place in a quiet neighborhood. The video, which has turned into a hot topic on social media, shows law enforcement personnel attempting to de-escalate the situation and opify through the disorder.



Disruptive Tourism Incident: Public Order Breach

The police intervention was mainly triggered by the imminent and obvious danger to public order and safety. The women, believed to be part of a group of Moradabad tourists, spilled their drunken revelry onto the street, thus stopping the traffic and creating a noise in the market area which was already busy.

The public, which was already disturbed, had to turn to local authorities for help as the situation had reached a point where even the simplest requests were not complied with. The video that went viral shows the police having to deal with visibly agitated individuals and at the same time keeping the public space’s decorum, which was not an easy task.

Disruptive tourism is not an isolated event but is treated as a direct challenge to the entire law and order machinery, especially in places where there are both religious and tourist sensitivities.

Police Action in Spiritual City

The police then gained control of the situation and arranged for the quick eviction of the troublemakers from the Tapovan market. The event brings up very important doubts about the necessity of more rigid public consumption laws and more police patrolling in areas with young partygoers, which is quite the opposite of Rishikesh’s being a spiritual city.

It is very probable that the interventions will be followed by a review of the measures to ensure that the threat of similar incidents has been completely wiped out. The current situation has unarguably highlighted the necessity of giving, at all times, tourist activities the second place and the local population’s politeness and the peace of the town the first place in areas such as Rishikesh.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:37 AM IST
Bihar Election Result 2025 Tomorrow: When Will Counting Begin? Check Full Details Here

Rishikesh Ruckus: Drunk Women Turn Streets Into Chaos As Locals Cry, ‘Kya Mahaul Bana Diya Sheher Ka!’

QUICK LINKS