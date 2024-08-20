An Australian company has caught the attention of Indian social media users by selling Himalayan shilajit, a traditional Indian product, for a hefty price of ₹3,700 for just 15 grams. This unexpected twist on a centuries-old natural remedy has amused many Indians, who are familiar with shilajit’s long-standing use in traditional medicine.

Shilajit, a mineral-rich resin found in the mountainous regions of the Himalayas, has been used in India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibet for generations. Known for its rejuvenating properties, shilajit is traditionally used to enhance strength, stamina, and longevity. However, the West seems to have recently “discovered” this natural substance, leading to its commercialization at a much higher price.

The Australian company, Himalayan Power Shilajit, has gone viral for selling this resin in what some see as “videshi packaging.” According to the brand’s website, they source their shilajit from the Gilgit Baltistan region in Pakistan, where it is carefully filtered and purified to remove dust and heavy metals.

An Instagram Reel by Himalayan Power Shilajit claims that the resin contains 87 of the 102 nutrients essential for the human body. The company suggests that consuming it for just a week can boost metabolism, reduce stress and anxiety, and lower cortisol levels.

The promotional video has quickly gone viral, with many Indians reacting humorously to the idea of an Australian brand selling something that has been a part of their culture for centuries. “Western people act like they discovered something new which Indians have known from so long,” commented one Instagram user. Another noted, “Indians have been having this for centuries.”

For context, in India, shilajit can be purchased for anywhere between ₹700 to ₹1,400 for a similar quantity, making the Australian price tag seem even more inflated. While shilajit is often touted as a miracle cure for various health issues, it’s important to note that scientific evidence supporting these claims is limited.

This incident highlights the growing trend of traditional products being repackaged and sold at a premium in international markets, much to the amusement and sometimes frustration of those who have long been familiar with them.