Was 11-Year-Old ‘Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora Spotted Enjoying At Travis Scott’s Delhi Concert? Here’s The Truth

An American rapper, Travis Scott, video of his concert in Delhi has become viral in social media, and netizens have said that the video involves 11-year-old spiritual orator and influencer Abhinav Arora. The so-called Bal Sant or child saint is famous for his religious and spiritual videos.

Travis Scott’s Delhi Concert Video Goes Viral

In the video, a young boy wearing a green t-shirt can be observed enjoying the concert with open excitement and being completely engaged in the music and the energy of the action. At one moment, he even tries to peep at the camera. Shortly after the video was leaked, netizens alleged that the boy is Abhinav Arora.

Users of social media filled the comment section with sarcastic jokes, as many people jokingly said vo pakda gaya and that Abhinav is in wrong Vrindavan.

A part of the social media users also labelled Abhinav as well as argued whether the one in the video is actually him. Nevertheless, The Free Press Journal was not able to verify the legitimacy of the video on its own and confirm that the person in the clip is Abhinav.

Who is Abhinav Arora?

Abhinav is an 11-year-old Delhi-based spiritual content creator who has close to 899K followers on the Instagram platform. He posts videos and pictures of Hindu festivals, scriptures, and visiting spiritual gurus. Likewise, some of his followers refer to him as the Bal Sant, honouring him as the Youngest Spiritual Orator in India by the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The son of an entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav is said to have a strict spiritual regime, having been rising at 3.30 am since childhood taking mala jaap, then pooja, and Tulsi Puja Parikrama.

Although it is a school in Delhi, he has shown that peers have shunned sharing tables with him since he greeted all the others by saying Radhe Radhe or offering Jai Shree Krishna.

On social media, he is trolled and poked at on several occasions because of his spirituality.

