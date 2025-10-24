LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 83-Year-Old British Woman Proves Age Is Just A Number, Jumps Off India's Highest Bungee Jumping Point In Rishikesh, Watch Video

83-Year-Old British Woman Proves Age Is Just A Number, Jumps Off India’s Highest Bungee Jumping Point In Rishikesh, Watch Video

An 83-year-old British woman has gone viral after bungee jumping from 117 meters in Rishikesh. People are calling her an inspiration. Watch the video.

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 24, 2025 14:13:12 IST

An 83-year-old woman proved that you just need courage to attempt, and the rest will just follow. The video of a British lady is going viral for all the right reasons. This clip shows that age is truly just a number, and it acts as a great inspiration for young people. 

What’s in the video

In this Instagram viral video, the old woman can be seen at India’s highest bungee jumping spot in Rishikesh. The British woman, without a single thought, took a jump from a height of 117 meters and flew like a bird. She has earned great praise over social media for her high spirits. 

Before jumping, you can see her dancing fearlessly without caring about the camera or the video. Then, without a second thought or even a push, she leaped and stole hearts on social media. 

A post shared by Bungee Jumping & Adventure in Rishikesh (@globesome.india)




Netizens Reaction

The video surfaced online like a wildfire and grabbed attention. A user on Instagram wrote, “This video made me smile so much!! I bet she checked every single thing off her bucket list! Truly living life to the fullest! Amazing.” Another wrote, “Even she didn’t bother to look at the camera, she was in her own world, enjoying that is what we should look for”. 

Some comments under the video were funny too. One wrote, “Finally her parents gave her permission”. 

 This video is a prime example of that you can do anything you want. You just need your will and courage to show up.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 2:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS