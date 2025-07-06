Watch: Father-Son Duo Recreates Undertaker’s Famed Entrance At Home, WWE Legend Reacts “Well Done”

A viral video is making the rounds over the internet, showing a father helping his son fulfil his dream of recreating WWE star The Undertaker’s iconic walkout. In the clip, the father creates an epic entrance scene at home, reflecting the style of WWE legend The Undertaker.

The video has now caught the eye of WWE star, who took a moment to praise the young boy, commenting, “Well done, young man!”

The viral video features a father recreating a WWE-style entrance at home. As the theme music starts playing, the young boy confidently walks into the room, perfectly capturing The Undertaker’s iconic gestures and moves.

The Father-Son Duo Recreated The Walkout

The video begins with the father playing The Undertaker’s iconic theme, ‘Graveyard Symphony’, on a harmonium. His son, dressed casually, enters the room with confidence and perfectly mimics the legend’s signature slow walk.

He then raises his arms in the wrestler’s iconic pose, evoking the same aura that made The Undertaker a legend, and reminding many social media users of his unforgettable presence inside the squared circle.

Watch the video here:

Father Help to Fulfills His Son’s Dream of Entering as WWE Star Undertaker😂🫡

pic.twitter.com/JaUw2QAY7w — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 4, 2025







The original clip was shared by X (Twitter) handle @gharkekalesh, which was watched more than 1 million times along with a response from the Undertaker himself.

Reacting to the clip, The Undertaker wrote, “Well done, young man!”

Well done young man! — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 5, 2025







Many social media users praised the father for the wholesome interaction, reacting positively to the clip. One user wrote, “Why do I feel the father was actually fulfilling his own dream through his child.”

Why do I feel the father was actually fulfilling his own dream through his child 😎 — Auphentina.. (@MensagioDeAmor) July 5, 2025







Another commented, “If someone fulfills his desire or dream with willingness, what is there to be wrong in it?

If someone fulfills his desire or dream with willingness, what is there to be wrong in it? — professor (@yuvajag) July 4, 2025







A third said, “Deserves Hall of fame !!”

Deserves Hall of fame !! — POOJA DUBEY (@poojavdubey) July 5, 2025



The Undertaker, a legendary WWE wrestler known for his iconic “Deadman” persona and a record-setting 21 consecutive WrestleMania victories, remains a cultural icon whose influence extends beyond the ring, inspiring fans and families worldwide. With a career spanning over three decades, he has become an iconic figure in professional wrestling.

