Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Home > Offbeat > Watch: Father-Son Duo Recreates Undertaker’s Famed Entrance At Home, WWE Legend Reacts “Well Done”

Watch: Father-Son Duo Recreates Undertaker’s Famed Entrance At Home, WWE Legend Reacts “Well Done”

Reacting to the video which is making the rounds over the internet, WWE star, Undertaker, took a moment to praise the young boy, commenting, "Well done, young man!" The video features a father helping his son fulfil his dream of recreating WWE star The Undertaker’s iconic walkout. In the clip, the father creates an epic entrance scene at home, reflecting the style of WWE legend The Undertaker.

Reacting to the video, The Undertaker wrote, Well done, young man! (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 20:48:17 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A viral video is making the rounds over the internet, showing a father helping his son fulfil his dream of recreating WWE star The Undertaker’s iconic walkout. In the clip, the father creates an epic entrance scene at home, reflecting the style of WWE legend The Undertaker. 

The video has now caught the eye of WWE star, who took a moment to praise the young boy, commenting, “Well done, young man!”

The viral video features a father recreating a WWE-style entrance at home. As the theme music starts playing, the young boy confidently walks into the room, perfectly capturing The Undertaker’s iconic gestures and moves. 

The Father-Son Duo Recreated The Walkout 

The video begins with the father playing The Undertaker’s iconic theme, ‘Graveyard Symphony’, on a harmonium. His son, dressed casually, enters the room with confidence and perfectly mimics the legend’s signature slow walk.

He then raises his arms in the wrestler’s iconic pose, evoking the same aura that made The Undertaker a legend, and reminding many social media users of his unforgettable presence inside the squared circle.

Watch the video here:



The original clip was shared by X (Twitter) handle @gharkekalesh, which was watched more than 1 million times along with a response from the Undertaker himself.

Reacting to the clip, The Undertaker wrote, “Well done, young man!” 



Many social media users praised the father for the wholesome interaction, reacting positively to the clip. One user wrote, “Why do I feel the father was actually fulfilling his own dream through his child.”



Another commented, “If someone fulfills his desire or dream with willingness, what is there to be wrong in it?



A third said, “Deserves Hall of fame !!”

The Undertaker, a legendary WWE wrestler known for his iconic “Deadman” persona and a record-setting 21 consecutive WrestleMania victories, remains a cultural icon whose influence extends beyond the ring, inspiring fans and families worldwide. With a career spanning over three decades, he has become an iconic figure in professional wrestling.

ALSO READ: Why Saying ‘Happy Muharram’ Is Inappropriate: The Annual Debate On Mourning Vs Celebration Explained

Tags: Father-son duothe undertakerUndertaker
Advertisement

More News

Reliance Industries To Double PVC Production By 2027, Strengthening India’s Domestic Supply And Global Standing
Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bomb Blasts, Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’
IndiGo Expands Global Footprint: Adding 10 New Destinations Including London And Copenhagen
Why The Age Gap Between The Dhurandhar Stars Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun Is Dominating The News Headlines?
17th BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Displays Warm Relations With Brazilian President
Jamie Smith And Rishabh Pant Surpass Alec Stewart-Ian Healy’s Record In England Test Series
Reliance Digital Launches 5G Phones Of This OPPO Model In Chennai, All You Need To Know
Lando Norris Wins The British Grand Prix At Silverstone In The Midst Of Crazy Weather Just Days After Winning The Austrian Grand Prix
PC Jeweller, Sindhu Trade Links, And Parsvnath Developers On Market Watchlist tomorrow
“Are Your Kidneys Functioning Well?”: Hidden Messages In Your Urine You Shouldn’t Ignore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?