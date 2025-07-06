Live Tv
Home > Explainer > Why Saying ‘Happy Muharram’ Is Inappropriate: The Annual Debate On Mourning Vs Celebration Explained

Why Saying ‘Happy Muharram’ Is Inappropriate: The Annual Debate On Mourning Vs Celebration Explained

Muharram, derived from the Arabic word ‘haram,’ marks one of the four sacred months in Islam when warfare is forbidden. For many Muslims, it is a solemn period of mourning the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Despite this, phrases like “Happy Muharram” have become common, though many believe the month is not meant for celebration.

Muharram, a sacred Islamic month, marks mourning for Imam Hussain’s martyrdom in Karbala, not a time for celebration.
Muharram, a sacred Islamic month, marks mourning for Imam Hussain's martyrdom in Karbala, not a time for celebration.

Last Updated: July 6, 2025 12:50:32 IST

‘Muharram’ an Arabic term derived from ‘haram,’ translates to ‘sinful,’ or ‘forbidden.’ There is an ongoing debate amog the Muslim world that whether the arival of month should be celebrate or not.

Muharram, for most of the Muslims, is not a month of festivity, rather it is a time of mourning and commemorating the Battle of Karbala in which Prophet Muhammad’s grandson was martyred.

However, knowingly or unknowingly, it has become common for people to greet others with “Happy Muharram Day.” 

The Meaning Behind the Muharram

Muharram is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam during which warfare and violence are forbidden. The three other months include Zul Qa’dah, Zul Hijjah, and Rajab. 

The 10th day Muharram also known as Ashura is the most significant day of the month commemorating the events of month.

According to Islamic scriptures, this is the day on which Hazrat Imam Hussain Ali, the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was assasinated with his followers during the Battle of Karbala.

10th of Muharram: A Day Of Mourning

The scriptures mention, that Imam Hussain refused to pledge allegiance to Yazid, who was the second Umayyad Caliph. This led to a brutal massacre of Hussain and his companions while they were travelling from Madina to Kufa.

Today, Shia Muslims observe the 10th of Muharram as a day of mourning while many take part in processions, during which some express their grief by rhythmically beating their chests.

Many also make pilgrimages to the shrine of Imam Hussain in Karbala, Iraq, as part of their mourning rituals.

Sunni Muslims, while also recognizing the martyrdom, tend to observe the day with fasting and prayers.

Mourning or Celebration? A Divided Perception of Muharram

Each year, during Muharram, social media often sparks debates between those who send out New Year greetings and those who call for remembrance of the tragedy of Karbala. This conflict highlights a fundamental misunderstanding of the occasion.

For many Muslims, particularly the Shia community, Muharram can never be associated with joy. It is, instead, a heartbreaking period, remembering the brutal slaughter of the Prophet’s family.

‘Saying Happy Muharram Is Inappropriate’

They believe that wishing someone “Happy Muharram” is not only inappropriate but insensitive, especially to Shia Muslims who mourn during this time.

“It is only offensive if you tell it to a Shia that you know they are mourning in this month. Then it can be insincere,” a Reddit user shared

Another user said, “It is wrong to say Muharram Mubarak because it is not a month of joy and happiness for us Shias at least, and should be the same for the Muslim Ummah. The Muslim Ummah should also be mourning.”

Some suggest that it’s better to say nothing at all. “Mubarak implies glad tidings, and there are no glad tidings in the first ten days. Some people say ‘my condolences on this month of Muharram.’ I personally just choose to let my actions speak rather than my words,” another Reddit user wrote.

Also Read: Clash Erupts In Prayagraj Over Muharram Procession Route Change, 22 Arrested

